Raksha Bandhan GIFs To Send To Your Siblings On Auspicious Occasion Of Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is one of the prominent festivals of the Hindu religion. According to the Hindi calendar, the festival falls in the month of Shravana every year. Raksha Bandhan 2020 will be celebrated on August 3, this year. It is the day that honours the special bond shared between brothers and sisters.

It is considered as one of the purest relations as siblings always support and guide each other when in need. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many may not be able to meet their siblings on this day. So, here are a few Raksha Bandhan GIFs that one can send to their siblings and celebrate the auspicious day.

On this auspicious day, siblings wake up early in the morning. After performing puja, the sisters tie a sacred thread on their brother’s wrist. This thread or Rakhi is a symbol of protection. Sisters also apply vermillion and rice on the forehead of their brothers. Both siblings then feed sweets to each other. On Raksha Bandhan, brothers vow to protect their sisters amid all odds unconditionally and give a rakhi gift to them.

Significance & history of Raksha Bandhan

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is also known as Rakhi Purnima because it is celebrated on a full moon day. Rakhi Purnima is known by several different names across different states of India. It is known as Kajiri Purnima in central India, Pavitropana in Gujarat, Avani Attaman in South India and more. According to mythology, there are many legends associated with Raksha Bandhan. While some believe it has a connection with Bhavishya Purana, others follow the story of Santoshi Maa or Yama & Yamuna.

Here are the Muhurat timings for the celebration of Raksha Bandhan 2020:

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date: August 3, 2020

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Rakhi tying ceremony timing: 09:28 am to 09:17 pm

Aparahan Muhurat: 01:48 PM to 04:29 PM

Purnima Tithi begins at 09:28 PM on 2nd August

Purnima Tithi Ends at 09:28 PM on 3rd August

Bhadra: Over before sunrise

