Raksha Bandhan 2020: Unique Gift Ideas To Make This Day Special For Your Siblings

Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival, is celebrated in India, Nepal, and other parts of the Indian subcontinent, as well as among the huge Indian diaspora. As the festival approaches, siblings have started looking for unique and useful gifts for each other and we present you some best and unique gift ideas for Raksha Bandhan this year.

Lakmé gift card

(Image credit: Lakme)

To celebrate this special occasion, you can send a super-exclusive e-gift card to your sister from Lakme India. The gift card will be delivered to your email address and all you have to do is forward it to your superstar sister. If you want to indulge your sister in some makeup products though, you can gift her the Lakmé Absolute Infinity Eyeshadow Palette, Lakmé Absolute, The Gelato Collection.

ASICS shoes

(Image credit: ASICS)

ASICS has launched its most advanced distance racing shoe running shoe METARACER, which is designed to help runners reach their peak performance. The METARACER™ features GUIDESOLE™ technology with a carbon plate to give runners greater forward propulsion. It is priced at Rs. 17,999

Another unique product is ASICS Novablast which delivers an energetic ride for people looking to inject a healthy dose of fun into their running life. Its lightweight design, the new NOVABLAST™ gives an energetic underfoot feel that suits a younger runner looking for a springy, fun experience. It is priced at Rs. 11,999.

Flipkart.com

(Image: Flipkart screenshot)

There are a lot of products available on Flipkart which can be gifted on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This year, you can add a twist to the chocolates and gift combo with Flipkart’s Rakshabandhan gift set. You can also buy a range of mobile phones including Apple iPhone SE which comes with features such as incredibly-fast A13 Bionic for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography, Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects, Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows, Cinematic-quality 4K video, and all the advanced features of iOS.

(Image: pixabay)