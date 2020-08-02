Raksha Bandhan Quotes That You Can Share With Your Friends And Family

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that honours the unique bond between a brother and a sister. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Monday, August 3. The festival, which falls on 'Shravan Purnima' (full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan). The occasion is all about spending quality time with brother/sister.

On this day, a sister ties a Rakhi on her brother's wrist, and he is bound to protect her in all respects. After the sister ties Rakhi on her brother's wrist, he returns the love showered upon him by giving her gifts. In return, she offers him sweet treats. Take a look at Raksha Bandhan quotes below. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020.

Quotes on Raksha Bandhan

"Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet."– Vietnamese Proverb

"Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero"- Marc Brown

"My brother may not always be at my side but he is always in my heart" – Unknown

"A friend is a brother who was once a bother." – Unknown

"Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk." – Susan Scarf Merrell

"A sibling may be the keeper of one's identity, the only person with the keys to one's unfettered, more fundamental self."– Marian Sandmaier

"My big brother still thinks he's a better singer than me."– Rod Stewart

"Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply."– Jane Austen

"Having a sister is like having a best friend you can't get rid of. You know whatever you do, they'll still be there."– Amy Li

"Being a big sister is to love your brother, even if he does not want it or love you in return."- Unknown

My sister taught me everything I really need to know, and she was only in sixth grade at the time. - Linda Sunshine

Our siblings, they resemble us just enough to make all their differences confusing, and no matter what we choose to make of this, we are cast in relation to them our whole lives long. - Susan Scarf Merrell

A sister is both your mirror - and your opposite. - Elizabeth Fishel