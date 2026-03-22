Ram Navami 2026: Date, Time And Significance Of The Festival That Culiminates Navratri Celebrations

Ram Navami 2026: The auspicious day is celebrated on the ninth and final day of the Chaitra Navratri. The festival holds great significance in Hinduism and is believed to be the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. Since it coincides with the concluding day of Navratri, it is also dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri.

When is Ram Navami 2026?

In 2026, Ram Navami will be observed on Thursday, March 26. The date coincides with Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. Due to Udaya Tithi, the celebrations of Ram Navami can be held on March 27 as well.

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As per Drik Panchang, the Ram Navami auspicious muhurat is:

March 26

Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:13 AM to 01:41 PM

Duration: 2 Hours 28 Minutes

Madhyahna Moment: 12:27 PM

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March 27

Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:13 AM to 01:41 PM

Duration: 2 Hours 28 Minutes

Madhyahna Moment: 12:27 PM



Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: When Is Ashtami & Navami? Know Kanya Pujan Time

What is the significance of Ram Navami?

The significance of Ram Navami goes beyond celebrating a divine birth. Lord Rama is regarded as the embodiment of righteousness, truth, and virtue. His life, as narrated in the Ramayana, serves as a moral compass. The festival reminds devotees of the triumph of good over evil and inspires them to follow the path of dharma.

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On this day, temples dedicated to Lord Rama are beautifully decorated, and special prayers and bhajans are organised. In cities like Ayodhya, grand celebrations take place, drawing thousands of pilgrims. Devotees take part in processions, carry idols of the deity, and chant hymns in praise of Rama.



Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Tasty No Onion, No Garlic Dishes To Relish

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