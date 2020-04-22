Ramadan Calendar Chennai 2020: Check Calendar For Sehri-Iftar Timings

Ramadan or Ramzan is observed in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims all over the world observe a 30-day fasting period. Ramadan starts from the first appearance of the new moon and it ends on the next new moon date. Ramadan is celebrated as it is believed that during this time the holy book Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The dates for Ramadan may vary depending on the lunar movement. This year, it will be observed between April 24 to May 24, 2020.

Muslims fast during the Ramadan period and offer prayers five times a day starting, at sunrise and ending at sunset. They take their meal before dawn and after sunset only and do not drink even a drop of water during this period. Fasting is compulsory for adult Muslims except for a few exceptions of those who are ill, pregnant and so on. The Iftar meal is popular as the meal is prepared in a grand manner with a variety of dishes. Take a look at the Chennai Ramadan calendar 2020.

Ramadan calendar Chennai 2020 and Ramadan timings

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 1 25 April 2020 04:37 18:24 2 26 April 2020 04:37 18:24 3 27 April 2020 04:36 18:24 4 28 April 2020 04:35 18:24 5 29 April 2020 04:35 18:24 6 30 April 2020 04:34 18:25 7 01 May 2020 04:34 18:25 8 02 May 2020 04:33 18:25 9 03 May 2020 04:33 18:25 10 04 May 2020 04:32 18:25 11 05 May 2020 04:32 18:26 12 06 May 2020 04:31 18:26 13 07 May 2020 04:31 18:26 14 08 May 2020 04:30 18:26 15 09 May 2020 04:30 18:26 16 10 May 2020 04:29 18:27 17 11 May 2020 04:29 18:27 18 12 May 2020 04:28 18:27 19 13 May 2020 04:28 18:27 20 14 May 2020 04:28 18:28 21 15 May 2020 04:27 18:28 22 16 May 2020 04:27 18:28 23 17 May 2020 04:26 18:28 24 18 May 2020 04:26 18:29 25 19 May 2020 04:26 18:29 26 20 May 2020 04:26 18:29 27 21 May 2020 04:25 18:30 28 22 May 2020 04:25 18:30 29 23 May 2020 04:25 18:30

