Ramadan Calendar Delhi 2020: Important Dates And Ramadan Timings

Ramadan marks the ninth and the most sacred month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting, reflection, and prayer as a community. This month-long devotion commemorates Muhammad’s first revelation and its annual observance is considered as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Ramadan lasts from one crescent moon’s sighting to the next one.

Ramadan timings

It is obligatory for all the adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, diabetic, pregnant, breastfeeding, travelling, menstruating or elderly to fast between sunrise to sunset. The meal before sunrise is known as Suhur or Sehar and the one which breaks the fast is called Iftar. Those who live in regions with the polar night or midnight sun are urged to follow Mecca’s timetable.

Significance of Ramadan

It is believed that the spiritual rewards of fasting multiples during the month of Ramadan. Besides refraining from food and beverage, Muslims also shun tobacco products, sexual relations, and sinful behaviour. They devote themselves to the recitation of the Quran and immerse in charitable deeds.

Important Dates of Ramadan

Delhi Ramadan Calendar 2020

The lunar Islamic calendar determines the first and the end dates of Ramadan. As the crescent moon occurs about one day after the new moon, it becomes easier for Muslims to estimate the beginning of Ramadan. But there are many people who prefer confirming its opening by visual observation of the crescent moon.

Laylat al-Qadr is considered the most important and the holiest night of the year. Observed by Muslims, it is believed to have occurred on an odd-numbered night during the last ten days of Ramadan. According to the Dawoodi Bohra’s belief, Laylat al-Quadr was the twenty-third night of Ramadan.

Eid marks the end of Ramadan and is observed as a holiday. It also marks the beginning of the next lunar month of Shawwal, which is declared after the thirty days of fasting and no sighting of the moon is evident. Therefore, Eid is a celebration of returning into a more natural disposition of eating, drinking, and intimacy.

Ramadan Calendar Delhi 2020

Have a look at the Delhi Ramadan timings 2020

Sr. No Date Sehar Iftar 1 April 26, 2020 04:20 AM 06:54 PM 2 April 27, 2020 04:19 AM 06:55 PM 3 April 28, 2020 04:18 AM 06:55 PM 4 April 29, 2020 04:17 AM 06:56 PM 5 April 30, 2020 04:16 AM 06:57 PM 6 May 1, 2020 04:15 AM 06:57 PM 7 May 2, 2020 04:14 AM 06:58 PM 8 May 3, 2020 04:13 AM 06:58 PM 9 May 4, 2020 04:12 AM 06:59 PM 10 May 5, 2020 04:11 AM 07:00 PM 11 May 6, 2020 04:10 AM 07:00 PM 12 May 7, 2020 04:09 AM 07:01 PM 13 May 8, 2020 04:08 AM 07:01 PM 14 May 9, 2020 04:07 AM 07:02 PM 15 May 10, 2020 04:06 AM 07:03 PM 16 May 11, 2020 04:05 AM 07:03 PM 17 May 12, 2020 04:04 AM 07:04 PM 18 May 13, 2020 04:03 AM 07:04 PM 19 May 14, 2020 04:02 AM 07:05 PM 20 May 15, 2020 04:01 AM 07:06 PM 21 May 16, 2020 04:01 AM 07:06 PM 22 May 17, 2020 04:00 AM 07:07 PM 23 May 18, 2020 03:59 AM 07:07 PM 24 May 19, 2020 03:58 AM 07:08 PM 25 May 20, 2020 03:58 AM 07:09 PM 26 May 21, 2020 03:57 AM 07:09 PM 27 May 22, 2020 03:56 AM 07:10 PM 28 May 23, 2020 03:56 AM 07:10 PM 29 May 24, 2020 03:55 AM 07:11 PM 30 May 25, 2020 03:55 AM 07:11 PM

