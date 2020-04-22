Ramadan Calendar Kuwait 2020 | Kuwait Ramadan Timings 2020 And Ramadan Timetable

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar which is considered as a holy month. Ramadan is observed by Muslims all over the world as a month where people do fasting, prayers, reflection and help the community. Ramadan is observed as a commemoration of Muhammad’s first revelation. The annual worshipping and observance of Ramadan are considered as one of the five pillars of Islam which lasts for around 30 days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

The holy month of Ramadan is observed as per the Islamic lunar calendar. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims all over the world indulge in a fast between dawn and sunset. During the month-long fasting, one has to avoid any ill thoughts or behaviour and be devoted to the almighty Allah. In the month-long fasting, people also do good charitable work.

People who are acutely or chronically ill, travelling, elderly, pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic, or menstruating are exceptions in the month-long fast. The celebrations after the crescent moon which mark the end of Ramadan goes on for three days. These celebrations are called as Eid-Al-Fitr. Ramadan timings and Ramadan timetable are different all over the world. Ramadan is also celebrated in Kuwait. Here are the Ramadan timings of Ramadan calendar Kuwait 2020.

Ramadan Calendar Kuwait 2020 and Kuwait Ramadan timings 2020