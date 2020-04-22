 Ramadan Calendar London 2020 | Know All Timings To Follow In London

Ramadan is the holy month when the Quran was bestowed upon the Prophet Muhammad by Allah. Muslims around the globe will fast during daylight hours for all 30 days of Ramadan. Fasting during Ramadan is mandatory for Muslims and they not allowed to eat or drink during the day, the only exceptions being those who are ill and pregnant women. The Ramadan month is supposed to be a month for devotion and self-reflection. This year, Ramadan will begin on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in the city of London.

Based on the calendar of London, Ramadan will begin on April 23 at 4.10 AM. The calendar also showcases the Fajr, Dhuhr, and Isha timings for Ramadan in London. Below is the calendar for Ramadan 2020 in London.

Month Date Day Ramadan Fajr Sunrise Dhuhr Asr Iftar/Maghrib Isha April 23 Thursday 1 4:10 5:44 1:04 4:55 8:14 9:27 April 24 Friday 2 4:07 5:42 1:04 4:56 8:16 9:29 April 25 Saturday 3 4:05 5:40 1:03 4:57 8:18 9:31 April 26 Sunday 4 4:03 5:38 1:03 4:58 8:19 9:31 April 27 Monday 5 4:00 5:36 1:03 4:58 8:21 9:33 April 28 Tuesday 6 3:58 5:34 1:03 4:59 8:23 9:35 April 29 Wednesday 7 3:57 5:33 1:03 5:00 8:24 9:35 April 30 Thursday 8 3:54 5:31 1:03 5:00 8:26 9:37 May 1 Friday 9 3:51 5:29 1:03 5:01 8:28 9:39 May 2 Saturday 10 3:49 5:27 1:02 5:02 8:29 9:40 May 3 Sunday 11 3:46 5:25 1:02 5:02 8:31 9:42 May 4 Monday 12 3:44 5:23 1:02 5:03 8:32 9:43 May 5 Tuesday 13 3:41 5:21 1:02 5:04 8:34 9:45 May 6 Wednesday 14 3:40 5:20 1:02 5:04 8:36 9:47 May 7 Thursday 15 3:37 5:18 1:02 5:05 8:37 9:48 May 8 Friday 16 3:35 5:16 1:02 5:05 8:39 9:50 May 9 Saturday 17 3:33 5:15 1:02 5:06 8:40 9:51 May 10 Sunday 18 3:31 5:13 1:02 5:07 8:42 9:53 May 11 Monday 19 3:28 5:11 1:02 5:07 8:43 9:54 May 12 Tuesday 20 3:27 5:10 1:02 5:08 8:45 9:56 May 13 Wednesday 21 3:24 5:08 1:02 5:08 8:47 9:57 May 14 Thursday 22 3:23 5:07 1:02 5:09 8:48 9:58 May 15 Friday 23 3:20 5:05 1:02 5:10 8:50 10:00 May 16 Saturday 24 3:19 5:04 1:02 5:10 8:51 10:02 May 17 Sunday 25 3:16 5:02 1:02 5:11 8:53 10:04 May 18 Monday 26 3:15 5:01 1:02 5:11 8:54 10:04 May 19 Tuesday 27 3:13 5:00 1:02 5:12 8:55 10:07 May 20 Wednesday 28 3:11 4:58 1:02 5:12 8:57 10:09 May 21 Thursday 29 3:09 4:57 1:02 5:13 8:58 10:10 May 22 Friday 30 3:08 4:56 1:02 5:14 9:00 10:13

Ramadan usually ends when the crescent moon is seen. After the end of Ramadan, Muslims across the globe celebrate for three days straight. This celebration is called Eid al-Fitr. Ramadan timing follow a different calendar and the dates for Ramadan differs from location to location. In in the UK, the Ramadan timing is London is different from that of other cities.

Other than fasting, those Muslims practising Ramadan cannot partake in any revelrous activities. This means that they cannot drink and smoke during these 30 days. Moreover, violence is also strictly prohibited during the month of Ramadan. The only exception is if violence was a result of self-defence.

