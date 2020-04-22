Ramadan Calendar Riyadh 2020 | Here Are Riyadh Ramadan Timings This Year

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. Ramadan is observed by Muslims all over the world as a month of fasting, prayers, reflection and community. Ramadan is observed as a commemoration of Muhammad’s first revelation. The annual worshipping and observance of Ramadan are considered as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts for around 30 days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

Ramadan is observed according to the Islamic lunar calendar. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims all over the world indulge in a fast between dawn and sunset. Fasting is important during the month of Ramadan as it allows Muslims to devote themselves to their faith and it also helps them come closer to Allah.

People who are acutely or chronically ill, travelling, elderly, pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic, or menstruating are exceptions in the month-long fast. The holy month of Ramadan is observed until the crescent moon is seen. The celebrations after the crescent moon are seen go on for three days. The celebrations are called as Eid-Al-Fitr. Ramadan timings are different all over the world. Ramadan is also celebrated in Riyadh. Here are the Ramadan timings of Ramadan calendar Riyadh 2020.

Ramadan Calendar Riyadh 2020 and Riyadh Ramadan timings 2020