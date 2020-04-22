Ramadan Calendar UAE 2020 | Know All Timings To Follow For Sehr And Iftaar

Ramadan is celebrated every year by Muslims all around the world. Ramadan is the holy month when the Prophet Muhammad received the Quran from Allah. The timings for Ramadan differ from location to location. This year, Ramadan will begin on April 22, 2020, in the UAE.

Ramadan Calendar for UAE

Also Read | Ramadan Calendar Mumbai 2020 | Here are Mumbai Ramadan timings

Ramadan is a time of devotion and self-reflection for all Muslims around the world. People fast during the day for all 30 days of Ramadan. Every Muslim that is of age needs to fast during this holy month, however, there are exceptions for the ill and pregnant women.

Also Read | Ramadan calendar Lucknow 2020 | Know all timings to follow

Those practising the Ramadan fast cannot eat or drink anything during the day. Moreover, they cannot partake in any parties or indulgent activities such as drinking and smoking. Violence is also not allowed during the month of Ramadan. The month of Ramadan is supposed to be completely dedicated to Allah.

Also Read | Ramadan calendar Bangalore 2020 | Know all timings to follow

Ramadan ends when the first crescent moon is seen in the night sky. After the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate for three days in a festival called Eid al-Fitr. Here is the Ramadan Calendar for UAE 2020. The timings for Sehr and Iftaar are given below.

Month Date Sehr Time Iftaar Time April 22 4:29 18:48 April 23 4:28 18:49 April 24 4:27 18:49 April 25 4:26 18:50 April 26 4:25 18:50 April 27 4:24 18:50 April 28 4:23 18:51 April 29 4:22 18:51 April 30 4:21 18:52 May 01 4:20 18:52 May 02 4:19 18:53 May 03 4:18 18:54 May 04 4:17 18:54 May 05 4:17 18:55 May 06 4:16 18:55 May 07 4:15 18:56 May 08 4:14 18:56 May 09 4:13 18:57 May 10 4:12 18:57 May 11 4:12 18:58 May 12 4:11 18:58 May 13 4:10 18:59 May 14 4:09 18:59 May 15 4:09 19:00 May 16 4:08 19:00 May 17 4:07 19:01 May 18 4:07 19:01 May 19 4:06 19:02 May 20 4:05 19:02 May 21 4:05 19:03

Also Read | Ramadan calendar Abu Dhabi 2020 | Know all timings to follow