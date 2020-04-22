Ramadan Calendar UAE 2020 | Know All Timings To Follow For Sehr And Iftaar

Festivals

Ramadan Calendar UAE 2020: Read on to know important timings and dates before you observe the month of Ramadan 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.

ramadan calendar uae 2020

Ramadan is celebrated every year by Muslims all around the world. Ramadan is the holy month when the Prophet Muhammad received the Quran from Allah. The timings for Ramadan differ from location to location. This year, Ramadan will begin on April 22, 2020, in the UAE. 

Ramadan Calendar for UAE

Ramadan is a time of devotion and self-reflection for all Muslims around the world. People fast during the day for all 30 days of Ramadan. Every Muslim that is of age needs to fast during this holy month, however, there are exceptions for the ill and pregnant women. 

Those practising the Ramadan fast cannot eat or drink anything during the day. Moreover, they cannot partake in any parties or indulgent activities such as drinking and smoking. Violence is also not allowed during the month of Ramadan. The month of Ramadan is supposed to be completely dedicated to Allah. 

Ramadan ends when the first crescent moon is seen in the night sky. After the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate for three days in a festival called Eid al-Fitr. Here is the Ramadan Calendar for UAE 2020. The timings for Sehr and Iftaar are given below. 

Month Date

Sehr Time

Iftaar Time

 

April 

 22 4:29

18:48

 

April 

 23 4:28

18:49

April 

 24 4:27

18:49

April 

 25 4:26

18:50

April 

 26 4:25

18:50

April 

 27 4:24

18:50

April 

 28 4:23

18:51

April 

 29 4:22

18:51

April 

 30 4:21

18:52

May 

 01 4:20

18:52

May 

 02 4:19

18:53

May 

 03 4:18

18:54

May 

 04 4:17

18:54

May 

 05 4:17

18:55

May 

 06 4:16

18:55

May 

 07 4:15

18:56

May 

 08 4:14

18:56

May 

 09 4:13

18:57

May 

 10 4:12

18:57

May 

 11 4:12

18:58

May 

 12 4:11

18:58

May 

 13 4:10

18:59

May 

 14 4:09

18:59

May 

 15 4:09

19:00

May 

 16 4:08

19:00

May 

 17 4:07

19:01

May 

 18 4:07

19:01

May 

 19 4:06

19:02

May 

 20 4:05

19:02

May 

 21 4:05

19:03

