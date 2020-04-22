Ramadan: Know History, Significance And How It Is Celebrated

Ramadan, also known as, Ramazan, is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar which is observed as the month of fasting by all the Muslims around the world. Ramadan is considered as one of the five pillars of Islam. The tradition lasts for twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. The religious rewards of fasting are believed to be multiplied during Ramadan. Check out more about the history and significance of the Ramadan festival.

Ramadan Festival History

Ramadan is the holy month for the Muslims and followers of Islam where they fast, introspect and pray. It is observed as the month during which Muhammad received the initial doctrines of the Quran, the holy book for Muslims. Fasting is one of the five fundamental principles of Islam.

According to the Islamic beliefs, around 610 A.D. a man named Muhammad (c.570-632) from the Arabian city of Mecca started receiving revelations from God, or Allah, via the angel Gabriel. The prophecies were said to be collected in a 114 chapter holy book known as the Quran, which is believed to contain the exact words of God. According to the religious followings, Muhammad was the final prophet in a line of prophets who were chosen by God to act as messengers and teach mankind.

Ramadan Festival Significance

Ramadan festival is considered as the sacred month and the most significant month as per the traditional Islamic calendar. The holy month is spent by the Muslim community throughout the world in great anticipation of the almighty and self while offering prayers, fasting and feasting. The month-long fasting during Ramadan is recognised as one of the five pillars of Islam. The most significant fact of this month as per the Holy Quran is that Prophet Muhammad received the first verses of the holy text during Ramadan.

Ramadan Festival Celebration

During the Ramadan festival month, each day Muslims do not consume any food or water from sunrise to sunset. They are also deemed to avoid impure thoughts and bad behaviour during the holy month. Muslims break their daily fasts by sharing meals with family and friends. The last day of Ramadan is celebrated with a three-day festival known as Eid al-Fitr, one of Islam’s major holidays.

