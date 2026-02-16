Rang Bhari Ekadashi 2026: Date, Rituals And Significance Of The Auspicious Day Celebrated Before Holi

Rang Bhari Ekadashi 2026: The day marks the countdown to Holi, which will be celebrated on March 4, this year. The day is celebrated just a few days before Holi, on the Ekadashi day, as the name suggests. The vibrant festival holds deep religious and cultural importance, especially for followers of Lord Shiva.

Rang Bhari Ekadashi 2026 date

Rangbhari Ekadashi celebration at Kashi Vishwanath Temple | ANI

In 2026, Rang Bhari Ekadashi will be observed in late February, during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Phalguna. The Ekadashi tithi (eleventh lunar day) is considered highly auspicious for worship and fasting in Hindu tradition. The day falls on February 27 this year. Devotees should refer to their local panchang closer to the date for exact timings based on their city.



Also Read: When Is Phalguna Amavasya? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals

Why is Rang Bhari Ekadashi celebrated?

The name “Rang Bhari” translates to “filled with colours.” According to Hindu mythology, this is the day when Lord Shiva reached to Kashi with Goddess Parvati after their divine marriage. It is believed that on this day, Lord Shiva played Holi with Goddess Parvati for the first time. This symbolic celebration marks the beginning of Holi festivities in places like Varanasi.



Also Read: Holashtak 2026: Dates, Meaning, Significance And More

Rangbhari Ekadashi celebration in Kashi | ANI

At the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple, grand rituals and colourful processions take place. Devotees offer gulal (coloured powder), flowers, sweets and bhang to Lord Shiva. The temple town witnesses vibrant celebrations, devotional songs and a spiritual atmosphere that blends festivity with faith.



Advertisement

Rang Bhari Ekadashi is dedicated primarily to Lord Shiva, but like other Ekadashis, it also carries significance for Lord Vishnu devotees. Observing a fast on this day is believed to cleanse the mind and body, bring marital harmony, and fulfil wishes. Married women especially pray for a blissful married life, while unmarried women seek a suitable life partner. Spiritually, the day symbolises joy, union and the arrival of spring.