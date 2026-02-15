When Is Holika Dahan 2026? Date, Rituals And Significance Of Choti Holi

Holi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the country. The festival of colours celebrates the coming together of the community and unity in diversity. Families and friends gather to play with colours, deepening their connections and embracing the festive mood. The day before Holi is traditionally celebrated as Holika Dahan.

When is Holika Dahan in 2026?

Holi usually falls on the full moon (Purnima) day in the Hindu month of Phalguna (Falgun Maas), usually in March, and marks the beginning of the harvest season. This year, Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4.



Holika Dahan, or Choti Holi, is celebrated a day in advance. This year, the day will fall on 3rd March (Tuesday). As per Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat of Purnima Tithi on Holika Dahan begins on 05:55 PM on Mar 02, 2026. The purnima tithi Ends - 05:07 PM on Mar 03, 2026.



Rituals of Holika Dahan

As per tradition, the premises where Holika will be lit should be cleaned first. This is followed by placing a small idol or symbol of Prahlad near the fire. Then, cow dung cakes, wood, and dried leaves should be offered.

Light the Holika fire during the auspicious muhurat and then offer flowers, water, turmeric, kumkum, and grains. Circumambulate the fire while praying for protection and positivity. Apply a tilak using Holika ash the next morning (optional).



The significance of Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan symbolises the victory of good over evil, commemorating the story of Prahlad and Holika. It marks the burning of negativity, ego, and harmful influences, reminding us that truth and devotion always prevail.



