Reggae Sumfest History, Significance, Celebration And All Other Details You Need To Know

Started in the year 1993, Reggae Sumfest is one of the largest music festivals in Jamaica and the Caribbean. The festival takes place in Montego Bay every year in mid-July. The Sumfest has included a number of Jamaican reggae artists including Spice, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Elephant Man, Capleton, Sean Paul, and Lady Saw, as well as popular artists such as 50 Cent, Rihanna, Kanye West, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Wiz Khalifa, and Usher. However, not many know about the Reggae Sumfest. So here’s taking a look at the history, significance, and how is it celebrated.

History

As per reports, Robert Russell helped found the Reggae Sumfest festival in 1993. He also went on to receive an Order of Distinction award in 2017. In 2016, the founders Summerfest Productions Limited sold the Reggae Sumfest Festival and trademark to Downsound Records.

In 1993, the Reggae Sumfest was held for the first time in Montego Bay, Jamaica, replacing Reggae Sunsplash. Reggae Sumfest is considered to be one of the largest reggae music festivals in the world. It attracts millions from all over the world every year and visitors come as far away as the African continent, Europe, Japan, Australia and the USA. Not only does Reggae Sumfest feature reggae artists but also jazz, hip hop, pop, rhythm and blues. The festival usually takes place every year on the third week of July and is usually started on a Sunday.

How is it celebrated

As reported, the event has six nights of activities, including the All White Blitz Party, the Sound System Explosion, the Beach Party and the main concert nights. The Reggae Sumfest starts on Sunday with the Sumfest Beach Party at Tropical Bliss Beach, followed by a free street dance at Old Hospital Park on the Hip Strip on Monday. On Tuesday, they have an all-White Party (dress code) at Pier 1 on the waterfront. On Wednesday they have a Blitz Party and on Thursday at Pier One Event Centre with the theme Global Sound Clash.

The two nights of the Main Festival are celebrated with live performances featuring the greatest dance hall and reggae artists around the world. Starting with Dancehall Night on Friday (Dancehall) and Reggae Night on Saturday at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex.

Reggae Sumfest 2020

The Reggae Sumfest 2020 staging will not take place as planned because of the coronavirus pandemic. And the Reggae Sumfest will directly take place from July 18-24, 2021.

(Image courtesy: Unsplash.com)