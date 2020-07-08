5 Ways To Style Your Lehenga Like Kareena Kapoor For Weddings & Festivals; See Pictures

Lehengas are an integral part of ethnic ensembles that can never go out of style. The ankle-length skirt comes in different forms. Be it floral or printed, embroidered or pleated, lehengas are considered as a timeless piece of clothing that can never lose its value as it has been worn for centuries. From wedding to celebrating festivals like Diwali, this traditional piece is often the top-priority on a woman’s list. With its timeless allure, the styling of this ethnic ensemble has taken a drastic change over the years. Here are 5 ways to style your lehenga like the Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor.

Ivory Bliss

Kareena Kapoor can be seen donning an Ivory lehenga which is paired with a sleeveless blouse. The lehenga features intrinsic embroidery work done all over it. She has worn her dupatta sideways. Her look is accessorised with heavy statement necklace and matching earrings. Bold lips and highlighted cheeks rounded off her makeup. Sleek hair left open completes this ethnic look of Bebo.

Silver Shine

Here, Kareena can be seen wearing a glitzy lehenga which features a small train. It is filled with floral embroidery work all over it. Instead of pairing it with a normal blouse, Kareena opted for a modernised version of it. This look of her is accessorised with statement neckpieces, bracelets and rings. Simple yet elegant makeup and hair left open completes this traditional look of her.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor's Songs That Were Choreographed By Late Saroj Khan; 'Yeh Ishq Hai' & More

Polka Dot

This modernised polka dot printed lehenga of Kareena has made many heads turn. The flowy lehenga is paired with blue dupatta. The blouse features a plunging neckline. Her look is accessorised with a choker necklace and matching earrings. Donning a small bindi on her forehead, Kareena completed her look by keeping her hair open.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor’s Cameo Soundtracks Will Compel You To Hit The Dance Floor

Floral print

This puffed lehenga of Kareena features printed floral work all over with. It is paired with matching printed blouse and dupatta. Unlike her other looks, this time Kareena opted for no accessories and kept her look simple. Smoky eye makeup and hair tied in a neat bun completes this look of her. Check it out:

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor's Movies On Netflix To Add To Your Must-watch List

Black Mirror

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Donned Similar Athleisure Suit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.