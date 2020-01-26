Republic Day Quotes To Send To Your Family Members And Friends

The rules and regulations followed in India are according to a constitution that was formulated in 1949 by the Indian Government of India that came into effect on January 26, 1950. This day is honoured and celebrated as Republic Day in India. It is a national holiday and there are several programs that are organised in offices, schools, and colleges.
The main Republic Day celebration takes place at Rajpath, New Delhi. This ceremony is marked by the presence of Prime Minister and President of India accompanied by a guest who is also a government official of a different country. India’s National flag ‘Tiranga’ is hoisted across the nation on the occasion of Republic Day. This year will mark India's 71st Republic Day. Listed below are some Republic Day Quotes to send to your family and friends.
