Republic Day Quotes To Send To Your Family Members And Friends

Festivals

Republic Day quotes are one of the most common ways to mark the celebration of Republic Day in India. India will celebrate 71st Republic Day this year.

republic day quotes

The rules and regulations followed in India are according to a constitution that was formulated  in 1949 by the Indian Government of India that came into effect on January 26, 1950. This day is honoured and celebrated as Republic Day in India. It is a national holiday and there are several programs that are organised in offices, schools, and colleges.

The main Republic Day celebration takes place at Rajpath, New Delhi. This ceremony is marked by the presence of Prime Minister and President of India accompanied by a guest who is also a government official of a different country. India’s National flag ‘Tiranga’ is hoisted across the nation on the occasion of Republic Day. This year will mark India's 71st Republic Day. Listed below are some Republic Day Quotes to send to your family and friends.

Republic Day quotes

  • We are Indians, firstly and lastly.” — B. R. Ambedkar
  • Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper. – Swami Vivekananda
  • Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood... will contribute to the growth of this nation and make it strong and dynamic. – Indira Gandhi

  • At the dawn of history, India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she [India] has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength. – Jawaharlal Nehru

  • India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfill her dreams. – Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Citizenship consists in the service of the country. – Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work the democracy for the common good.– Chandra Bhushan

