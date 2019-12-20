The Debate
Book Quotes: 'The Alchemist', 'Harry Potter' And Others To Inspire Your Instagram Captions

Books

Writing an Instagram caption is quite a stressful job for many. However, you can steal some from a few novels. Read here for some quotes of books for captions

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Book quotes

Writing an Instagram caption is quite a stressful job for many. Every time you upload a picture on Instagram, you might take more time deciding the caption over editing the picture. If coming up with the perfect caption takes time, you can opt for steaking quotes of some books. Here are some book quotes that you can use as an Instagram caption. 

Book quotes that can be used as Instagram captions

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho 

Paulo Coelho is a Brazilian author. The Alchemist was originally published in 1988. The Alchemist follows the journey of an Andalusian shepherd boy named Santiago. Believing a recurring dream to be prophetic, he asks a Romani fortune-teller in a nearby town about its meaning. 

Lord of the Rings by  JRR Tolkien

Lord of the Rings is an iconic and greatest fantasy epic of all time, which began in The Fellowship of the Ring and The Two Towers. The story began as a sequel to Tolkien's 1937 fantasy novel The Hobbit, but eventually developed into a much larger work. Lord of the rings was originally published in 1954. 

Harry Potter by JK Rowling

Harry Potter is a very famous magical-fantasy novel written by J. K. Rowling. The book was set has a total of seven books and based on them there are eight movie installments. The first novel was released in 1997. 

American Gods by Neil Gaiman

American Gods is a fantasy novel. The novel is a blend of Americana, fantasy, and various strands of ancient and modern mythology, all centring on the mysterious and taciturn Shadow. The book was published in 2001. 

Published:
COMMENT
