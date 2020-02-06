Rose Day 2020: Celebrity-inspired Floral Outfits That Are Perfect For A Date Night

The month of love, February is here and Valentine's Day Week is just a day away. Rose Day, which marks the start of Valentine Week, is celebrated on February 7. Most lovers have already planned a romantic date night with their significant other. But the main confusion is what to wear. So, here are some of the celebrity-inspired floral outfits to take cues from for their Rose Day date night.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a bright yellow floral printed jumpsuit. Kareena Kapoor opted for a golden smokey eye look and messy bun. Kareena also opted for a no-jewellery look. She went for simple yellow strappy heels to complete the look. This is a chic and sophisticated look you can opt for a date night.

Jahnvi Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor went for a cute pink floral printed mini dress. She opted for a natural pink makeup look with rosy pink lips. She opted for a wavy hairdo. This is a cute and chic outfit look for a date night.

Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan is known among her fans for her amazing looks and sartorial fashion choices. Sara Ali Khan opted for a tan coloured floral printed mini dress. She opted for thigh-high boots and went for a minimal makeup look. Sara Ali Khan completed her look with messy top knot bun and golden hoops.

Diana Penty:

Diana Penty opted for a pretty all-white maxi dress with pink floral print. She completed her look with simple strappy flats and a messy bun with cool shades. She opted for minimal makeup and rosy pink lips. This is a perfect date night look.

Image Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan Instagram/ Janhvi Kapoor Instagram/ Diana Penty Instagram