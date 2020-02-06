Parineeti Chopra's Effortless Looks To Take Cues From This Valentine's Day 2020

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra sweeps her fans off their feet with her impeccable charm and magical on-screen presence. Besides her skillful acting, the Kesari actor is immensely popular for her voguish looks. She knows how to stun people with her fashion statements. As Valentine’s day is around the corner, we have compiled some of her dazzling looks to don this day.

Here are Parineeti Chopra inspired attires to rock Valentine’s Day this year

1. Beat the winters with an oversized hoodie

Parineeti Chopra is slaying the winter fashion looks in this outfit. She has donned an oversized white hoodie over a black pair of jeggings. For a complete look, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor has opted for a casual style in fancy boots, leather bag, and a hat.





2. Soaking the spring vibes

The Meri Pyaari Bindu actor has worn a classic violet dress in this look. She has opted for fresh morning colours that suit the spring season. For a rounded-off look, she has a no-makeup look and loose cropped hair.

3. Rocking the classic semi-formal look

The Golmaal Again actor has sported a semi-formal look. She hair paired her loosely fitted jeans with a quirky white tee and a grey patterned blazer. Parineeti Chopra has tucked the t-shirt and kept her wavy hair open for a complete look.

4. A little black jacket dress

Parineeti Chopra is slaying the all-black look in this combination. She has paired her high neck sweater with a black jacket attire. This short dress looks amazing with the accessorized glares.

5. Front slit skirt

The denim skirt is back in fashion. Parineeti Chopra is the up-to-mark with trends with this gorgeous denim skirt, featuring a front slit. The Namaste England actor has tucked a full-sleeved black t-shirt in the skirt.

