Sawan 2023: First Somwar Muhurat, Vrat And Puja Vidhi

The auspicious month of Sawan 2023, dedicated to the devotion of Lord Shiva, has commenced. July 10, 2023, marks the first Monday fast of the month. According to religious beliefs, observing this special day and worshipping Lord Shiva fulfills the desires of the devotee and brings an end to all life's troubles. Interestingly, this first Monday of Shravan holds two highly propitious coincidences, which can grant special benefits to those who partake in the prayers. Let us explore the Shravan first Monday Puja-Muhurta (auspicious time), the auspicious yoga, and the method of worship.

3 things you need to know

This year, there will be two Shivratris in the month of Sawan, falling on July 15 and August 15.

The first Sawan Somvar will take place on July 10th.

The occurrence of a 59-day Sawan period is a rare event that happens once every 19 years.

First Somvar of Shravan Maas: Shubh Muhurat

As per the Vedic calendar, the first Monday fast of Sawan falls on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Shravan. On this auspicious day, the Revati Nakshatra (star constellation) will commence at 7:29 PM on July 9th and conclude at 6:59 PM on July 10th. Additionally, the Sukarma Yoga will commence at 12:34 PM. However, it is worth noting that the Panchak period will overlap with this day but will not affect the worship of Lord Shiva.

(The first Monday fast of Sawan falls on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha | Image: Shutterstock)

First Somvar of Shravan Maas: Vrat Puja

For the Sawan Somvar Vrat Puja (Monday fast), certain items are recommended for the worship of Lord Shiva. These include flowers, five fruits, gems, dakshina (offering of money), curd, pure ghee, honey, gangajal (water from the Ganges), panchamrit (a mixture of milk, yogurt, honey, sugar, and ghee), perfume, roli (vermilion), molly, janeu (sacred thread), belpatra (leaves of the bilva tree), datura, hemp, mango manjari (unripe mango), and raw cow's milk. Additionally, items such as camphor, sandalwood, and Akshat (unbroken rice) should also be included.

(Sawan Somvar Vrat Puja certain items are recommended for the worship of Lord Shiva | Image: Shutterstock)

First Somvar of Shravan Maas: Puja Vidhi

The worship method for the first Monday of Sawan involves rising early in the morning and performing Jalabhishek (pouring water) on Lord Shiva's idol after bathing and meditation. Ganga water should be offered to Goddess Parvati and her entire family. Following this, Rudrabhishek (a ritualistic bathing of Lord Shiva) should be performed using Panchamrit. It is recommended to continuously chant the mantra 'Om Namah Shivay' during the Rudrabhishek. Belpatra, Bhang, Dhatura, Sandalwood, Akshat, and other offerings should be made to the Shivling. Afterward, the Shiv Strot (hymn in praise of Lord Shiva) should be recited, and the worship concludes with the Aarti (devotional song) of Lord Shiva.