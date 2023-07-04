Sawan 2023: These Offerings To Lord Shiva Will Bring Peace And Prosperity

Sawan holds immense importance for believers, and one of its significant aspects is the act of charity. Donations during this holy month are believed to possess transformative capability of mending broken endeavours. Many consider donations an integral part of life, with a popular belief suggesting that individuals should perform this virtuous act at least twice in their lifetime.

3 things you need to know

The sacred month of Sawan has commenced.

This year, Sawan began on July 4 and will continue until August 31,

The 59 day-period of Sawan is a rare occurrence after a gap of 19 years.

Donation and puja rituals for Lord Shiva during Sawan Mondays

According to astrology, there are specific items one can donate on Sawan Monday to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Donating rice is believed to strengthen the influence of a weak moon, while also seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Preparing kheer, a sweet dish made of whole rice, as an offering to Lord Shiva and distributing it among devotees as prasad is considered fruitful.

Benefits of donating sacred items for mental peace and prosperity

Rudraksha, a sacred bead, is believed to bring individuals out of problems. However, donating Rudraksha is said to increase wealth and release mental and physical troubles, leading to peace and fulfillment of desires.

(Donating Rudraksha can increase wealth and fulfilling wishes | Image: Shutterstock)

Donating black sesame on Mondays during Sawan can alleviate mental stress, improve luck and make planets more auspicious. This act also boosts self-confidence, contributing to a positive outlook in life.

Ritual offerings and donations for success and well being

To remove obstacles and seek success in specific endeavors, one can donate a silver Shivling in a temple on Sawan Mondays. This act is believed to invoke divine intervention and clear the path to success.

For those facing relationship problems, it is suggested to donate jaggery to Lord Shiva or feed a cow. Jaggery is believed to help overcome financial crisis and bring harmony to relationships.

(By offering water to Lord Shiva, brings Calmness in life | Image: Shutterstock)

Offering water to Lord Shiva brings calmness in life, and it is recommended for those suffering from fever and high blood pressure. Milk offerings are believed to bring prosperity and alleviate health-related problems. Similarly, curd is associated with prosperity, beauty and luxuries, while sugar removes disputes and fosters togetherness.

Various offering for spiritual benefits

Honey offerings are believed to increase happiness and eliminate enemies, while ghee improves concentration, memory power, and instills confidence. Bel Patra, a leaf considered dear to Lord Shiva, when inscribed with the name of Lord Ram and offered, is believed to bless devotees with a long life.

(Bel Patra is a favourite to Lord Shiva | Image: Shutterstock)

Bhaang is very dear to Lord Shiva. When placed on the Shivalingam, it is said to dispel negativity and evil influences from one's life. Itra, a fragrant scent, is recommended for those facing relationship and marriage-related problems, as it brings love and harmony. Sandalwood paste, cherished by Lord Shiva, cools his rage, enhances attractiveness and removes negativity from one's life.

As Sawan unfolds, devotees are encouraged to embrace the spirit of donation and perform these acts of offerings to seek blessings and spiritual growth. The sacred month provides an opportunity to the devotees to deepen their connection with the divine and find solace in their faith.