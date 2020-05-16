World Telecommunication And Information Society Day Theme 2020; Check-out

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is celebrated every year on May 17 by the United Nations General Assembly. The day was previously known as World Telecommunication Day and after 2015 was called as World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD). It aims to raise awareness about the internet, its uses, social changes caused due to Internet and Information and Communication Technologies. Read to know about World Telecommunication and Information Society Day theme 2020.

The theme for World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2020

The day is celebrated to encourage positive communication technology with people across the world. World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is celebrated by various organisations, including UNESCO. Every year the day is celebrated with a different theme.

The theme for World Telecommunications and Information Society Day 2020 is 'Connect 2030: ICTs for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)'. The theme will focus on the technological advancements in the upcoming years and how the advancements will contribute to the growth of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is a part of the UN Agenda aiming towards Sustainable Development.

The theme for World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2020 will give ITU membership to think upon the Information and Communication Technological advances for transforming to a smarter development. The World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2020 will give importance to Information and Communication Technology-enabled solutions and the upcoming trends for nurturing economic, environmental, and social sustainability. World Telecommunication and Information Society Day theme 2020 will contribute to strategic goals according to Connect 2030 Agenda. Have a look at the five strategies:

Growth

Inclusiveness

Sustainability

Innovation

Partnership

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day theme 2020 will give ITU Membership and other key stakeholders an opportunity to:

To state strongly a global vision of the entire Information society

To promote the theme for World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2020 and Agenda to help in achieving SDGs

Every year there is a new theme for World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. Here are some themes for World Telecommunication and Society Day for previous years. Have a look:

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2019) - Bridging the standardization gap

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2018) - Enabling the positive use of Artificial Intelligence for All

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2017) - Big Data for Big Impact

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2016) - ICT entrepreneurship for social impact

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2015) - Telecommunications and ICTs: Drivers of innovation

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2014) - Broadband for Sustainable Development

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2013) - ICTs and improving road safety

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2012) - Women and Girls in ICT

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2011) - Better Life in Rural Communities with ICTs

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2010) - Better city, better life with ICTs

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2009) - Protecting children in cyberspace

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2008) - Connecting persons with disabilities: ICT opportunities for all

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2007) - Connecting the young: the opportunities of ICT

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2006) - Promoting global cybersecurity

First World Information Society Day

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2005) - Creating an equitable Information Society: Time for Action

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2004) - ICTs: leading the way to sustainable development

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2003) - Helping all of the world’s people to communicate

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2002) - ICT for all: empowering people to cross the Digital Divide

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2001) - The Internet: challenges, opportunities, and prospects

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2000) - Mobile communications

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 1999) - Electronic commerce

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 1998) - Trade in telecommunications

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 1997) - Telecommunications and humanitarian assistance

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 1996) - Telecommunication and sport

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 1995) - Telecommunications and the environment

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 1994) - Telecommunication and culture (ITU / UNESCO)

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 1993) - Telecommunications and human development

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 1992) - Telecommunications and space: new horizons

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 1991) - Telecommunications and safety of human life

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 1990) - Telecommunications and industrial development

