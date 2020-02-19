The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Shivaji Jayanti Celebration In Maharashtra Kick Off On A Grand Note

Festivals

Shivaji Jayanti celebration in Maharashtra and across the globe has kick-started to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
shivaji jayanti celebration in maharashtra

Chhatrapati Shivaji was one of the bravest rulers of India who was born on 19 February 1630 in the Shivneri Fort, Pune. The credit for laying the foundation of the Maratha Empire goes to him and every year February 19 is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti aka Shiv Jayanti across Maharashtra to commemorate the bravery and courage of the Maratha leader. Hence, every year Shivaji Jayanti is declared as a public holiday in Maharashtra and 2020 is no different.

Also Read | 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Synonymous With Valour', Says Shah On The Occasion Of Shivaji Jayanti

There are various celebrations that take place all across the state in terms of rallies, dance performances, and other events every year. Here is a round-up of how everyone celebrated Shivaji Jayanti 2020 across Maharashtra:

Also Read | Shivaji Jayanti Images To Share With Your Family On This Auspicious Occasion

Shivaji Jayanti celebration 2020

An eminent sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik took to Twitter to share a picture of a carved out sculpture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to mark his 390th  birth anniversary. Twitterati could not hold back but obsess over it with many retweeting the photograph on their Twitter handles. Shiv Jayanti was also celebrated at Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express. Travellers performed an aarti for paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the train. On the other hand, The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi too took to Twitter to pay tribute to Shivaji Maharaj by sharing a photograph along with a heartfelt caption in both Marathi and English.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's aura is so humongous that the celebration of his birth anniversary is not limited to Maharastra or even India, his birth anniversary is celebrated internationally too. Shivaji Jayanti was celebrated at the Indian embassy in New York which was jointly organized by the Chhatrapati Foundation, the Indian Consulate and the Albany Dhol-Tasha Group. 

Also Read | Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti Quotes In Hindi To Tell Your Friends

Here is a bonus of other Shiv Jayanti celebrations across Maharashtra:

Also Read | Shivaji Jayanti Status To Share On WhatsApp With Your Friends And Family

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
PRESIDENT KOVIND TO VISIT J&K
KATIE HOPKINS LAUDS 'MODI & INDIA'
PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES DANCING BEARS
ANDHRA: NAIDU'S SECURITY DOWNGRADED
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD