Shivaji Jayanti Celebration In Maharashtra Kick Off On A Grand Note

Chhatrapati Shivaji was one of the bravest rulers of India who was born on 19 February 1630 in the Shivneri Fort, Pune. The credit for laying the foundation of the Maratha Empire goes to him and every year February 19 is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti aka Shiv Jayanti across Maharashtra to commemorate the bravery and courage of the Maratha leader. Hence, every year Shivaji Jayanti is declared as a public holiday in Maharashtra and 2020 is no different.

There are various celebrations that take place all across the state in terms of rallies, dance performances, and other events every year. Here is a round-up of how everyone celebrated Shivaji Jayanti 2020 across Maharashtra:

Shivaji Jayanti celebration 2020

Jai Shivaji ...Jai Bhavani...

Remembering Chatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/ymsYZAjXbk — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 19, 2020

An eminent sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik took to Twitter to share a picture of a carved out sculpture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to mark his 390th birth anniversary. Twitterati could not hold back but obsess over it with many retweeting the photograph on their Twitter handles. Shiv Jayanti was also celebrated at Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express. Travellers performed an aarti for paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the train. On the other hand, The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi too took to Twitter to pay tribute to Shivaji Maharaj by sharing a photograph along with a heartfelt caption in both Marathi and English.

महान छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज यांच्या जयंती दिनी त्यांना नमन!



Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His life continues to motivate millions. pic.twitter.com/zrnpT5D5oI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's aura is so humongous that the celebration of his birth anniversary is not limited to Maharastra or even India, his birth anniversary is celebrated internationally too. Shivaji Jayanti was celebrated at the Indian embassy in New York which was jointly organized by the Chhatrapati Foundation, the Indian Consulate and the Albany Dhol-Tasha Group.

Here is a bonus of other Shiv Jayanti celebrations across Maharashtra:

Just back home, as clock passed 12am here is how crowd erupted, scenes from Nashik!

For Maratha #ShivJayanti >> Any Festival! 🚩 pic.twitter.com/u2mDLnj7yI — अज्जू ✨ (@Itz_Ajju) February 18, 2020

