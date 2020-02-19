'Chhatrapati Shivaji Synonymous With Valour', Says Shah On The Occasion Of Shivaji Jayanti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid his tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti. Taking to Twitter, Shah stated that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'loyalty, dedication and sacrifice' for the motherland will keep inspiring everyone.

He further added that Shivaji Maharaj, who is the founder of the Hindu Swaraj, is synonymous with courage and valour. Shah further gave a salute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

हिन्दवी स्वराज्य के संस्थापक व साहस, शौर्य और पराक्रम के पर्याय छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज न सिर्फ एक आदर्श शासनकर्ता थे बल्कि भारतीय वसुंधरा को गौरवान्वित करने वाले आदर्श पुरुष भी थे। मातृभूमि के लिए उनकी निष्ठा, समर्पण और बलिदान हमें सदैव प्रेरित करेगा। शिव जयंती पर उन्हें नमन। pic.twitter.com/d889kd0AK8 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 19, 2020

Ravi Shankar Prasad pays tribute

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter and paid his tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti.

My tribute to the great patriot, true visionary & brave warrior Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/qZ3BALb0P7 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 19, 2020

About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the founder of the Hindu Swaraj and the creator of the Maratha Empire. He was born on February 19, 1630. He is known to establish a progressive civil rule with well-structured administrative organisations. He has promoted the use of Marathi and Sanskrit and revived the ancient Hindu political traditions.

In the mid-19th century, social reformer Jyotirao Phule reinterpreted Shivaji, portraying him as a hero of the lower castes. He remains as one of the greatest figures in Maharashtra's history. The Maratha emperor's birth anniversary is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti and is declared as a public holiday in Maharashtra.

