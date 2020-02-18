Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti Quotes In Hindi To Tell Your Friends

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an Indian warrior who belonged to Bhosale-Maratha clan in Maharashtra. Every year February 19 is celebrated as his birth anniversary of this Maratha Emperor. As a part of the celebration, people across Maharashtra celebrate his birthday by felicitating his idols and holding events to carry forward his legacy. Here are some quotes and wishes to read on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti.

Shivaji Jayanti Quotes in Hindi

."स्वतंत्रता एक वरदान है, जिसे पाने का अधिकारी हर कोई है।" ~ छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज

This quote simply means that independence is the birthright of every individual and that every person should have independence.

"एक छोटा कदम छोटे लक्ष्य पर, बाद मे विशाल लक्ष्य भी हासिल करा देता है।" ~ छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज

This quote by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is quite motivating as it means a small step taken towards your goal will help you in achieving your bigger goal.

"जब हौसले बुलन्द हो, तो पहाङ भी एक मिट्टी का ढेर लगता है।" ~ छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was quite motivating and this quote proves it which says that if you have strong will power, even a mountain looks like mud to you.

"जब लक्ष्य जीत की हो, तो हासिल करने के लिए कितना भी परिश्रम, कोई भी मूल्य, क्यो न हो उसे चुकाना ही पङता है।" ~ छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज

This quote by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj means every dream comes with a few sacrifices and to achieve your goal, you need to go through it.

"सर्वप्रथम राष्ट्र, फिर गुरु, फिर माता-पिता, फिर परमेश्वर।अतः पहले खुद को नही राष्ट्र को देखना चाहिए।" ~ छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज

Almost all of the legend's followers follow this quote by their idol. The quote says that before everything one must keep his country and later think about his guru, parents, god and himself.

