Shivaji Jayanti Celebration In Pune: All You Need To Know About It

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the founder of the Maratha Empire in the western part of India. He is considered as one of the greatest warriors of his time. Even today, stories of his epic battles are narrated as folklore. Every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated to mark his courage and great military skills.

Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in Pune:

Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 every year. This year 2020, the festival falls on a Wednesday. People across the world who fondly call themselves Shivbhakts, celebrate this festival with high spirits. Here is how Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated in the “Queen of the Deccan,” Pune. The city is the cultural capital of the Maratha people.

The celebration starts with a colourful procession is organised on this day where there are many dance performances on the traditional songs. A large group of people come to attend this festival with lots of excitement and fun.

Shivaji Jayanti is a festival celebrated mostly by people of Maharashtra to show their love and respect for the courage and valour of Maratha warrior Shivaji Maharaj.

People also pay floral tributes at the statue of Shivaji at the Shivneri Fort, which is his birthplace. It is a breathtaking scene to witness this colourful and fun-filled festival in Maharashtra as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is lauded by several people for his bravery and skills.

Every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, several social and cultural groups gather in Pune.

As part of the celebration, descendants of Shrimant Sardar Rautrao Dhamale, one of the generals of Shivaji Maharaj, organises a rally with a chariot. People carry saffron flags (jaripatka - the official flag of Maratha kingdom), the volunteers start the rally from Lal Mahal from Shivaji Road to SSPMS Shivaji Maharaj statue.

Then the statue is showered with flowers and people show their love and respect for the bravery and courage of the Shivaji Maharaj. People are seen celebrating the day with lots of fun and excitement.

Shivaji Jayanti is a public holiday in Maharashtra, many banks, schools and colleges remain closed on this day. Several roads in Pune are closed for the Shivaji Jayanti possessions. People participate in huge numbers to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Maratha warrior-king Shivaji Maharaj.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock