Is Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti A Dry Day? Here Is The Answer

Dry days are specific days when the sale of alcohol is not permitted. These days are generally fixed to honour some event or some person who has been of remarkable importance to the society. Dry days include certain public holidays like national holidays and important religious days. However, the dry days differ from state to state. There are few states in the country that are dry throughout and are also known by the name of dry states.

Is Shivaji Jayanti a dry day?

The sale of alcohol is prohibited on Shivaji Jayanti which falls on February 19, 2020. This year, Shivaji Jayanti falls on Wednesday and hence the holiday is on a hump day. Alcohol will not be sold on this day as it marks the birthday of the great Maharashtrian ruler, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The day is massively celebrated in the state of Maharashtra.

Why is there a dry day on Shivaji Jayanti?

Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj was a historic ruler who brought about huge changes in society. He fought for what was right and was a leader of the people. He was known for his courage and decision making. A number of places in Mumbai, including the international airport and a railway station, have been named after him. His statues have been made across the Maharashtra state. His battle with the Mughals is something that is a remarkable part of the history of the state.

Read Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Kamal Nath Over Shivaji's Bust Removal In Madhya Pradesh

Also read Shiv Sena Slams Congress Over Removal Of Shivaji Bust, Demands Apology & Strict Action

Liquor laws in India

Alcohol is something whose demand and sale does not fall but can rise only with time. There are various laws regarding liquor in India and there is no uniformity in these at all.

The subject of alcohol is included in the state list under the seventh schedule of the Constitution of India. Thus, the law which governs the sale and consumption of alcohol varies from state to state.

License is needed to sell alcohol and, in some particular states, one also needs a license to consume it. Usually liquor stores, pubs, clubs, discos, bars, hotels and restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol.

In addition to this, beaches and houseboats may also need a license to sell alcohol to tourists otherwise, the selling of alcohol is illegal and prohibited.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Read MP CM Kamal Nath Announces Grand Shivaji Statue After Backlash; Son Will Fund Expenditure

Also read Shiv Sena Workers Protest After Bust Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Is Removed