Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Status: Wishes To Share With Your Friends And Family

Shivaji Jayanti, which is also well-known as Shiv Jayanti, is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 each year. The memorable date, February 19, 1630, has been recognized by the Maharashtra government as the birthday of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. So, to praise the brave, self-confident and courageous Maharaja of Maratha here are some WhatsApp statuses you can send to your loved ones. Have a look at these WhatsApp statuses that you can forward to your friends and family, in honour of Shivaji Jayanti.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Status for Whatsapp-

"The person who awakens his self-confidence identifies himself and thinks of the welfare of mankind can rule the whole world." "Self-confidence provides strength and Power impart knowledge. Knowledge provides stability and stability leads to victory."

The enemy should not be considered weak nor strong. Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020! “Shivaji Jayanti is a special occasion because this day the most special hero of the nation was born." Shivaji Jayanti Reminds Us of the Courageous Acts of Chatrapati Shivaji Which Will Inspire the Coming Generations Forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2020 to You.

“Chatrapati Shivaji inspired many souls when he was alive and he will continue to motivate the youth of the country for generations to come….. Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2020.” "Be strong like him, be courageous like him, be inspiring like him….. Be like Chhatrapati Shivaji.” "The person who chooses Swarajya over Family is a true citizen." Shivaji Jayanti is not just a festival but it taking inspiration from Shivaji to be like him in some way…. Best wishes on Shivaji Jayanti. "Remember, my friend, Remember about

A great leader

A great freedom fighter

Honour of Maharashtra

“Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”

Talwari Tar Saglyanchya Hatat Hotya, Takat Tar Saglyanchya Mangatat Hoti, Pan SWARAJYA Sthapanyachi Icchha Fakt “MARATHI” Raktatach Hoti.. “JAI BHAVANI JAI SHIVAJI” Maratha Chatrapati Aamucha Vansh, Maratha Aamuchi Jaat..! Jo Karel Maharashtracha Ghaat Tyachya Kamret Ghalu Lath; Jay Shivaji Jay bhawani Talwari Taar Saglyaanchya Hataat Hotya. Takat Taar Saglyaanchya Mangataat Hoti Pan SWARAJYA Sthaapanyachi Icchha Fakt MARATHI Raktaatach Hoti.!! Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti !! Proud Pratap Purandar Kshatriyakulavatamsh Simhasanadhisvar Maharajadiraj Shivchatrapati Maharaj Ki Jay Happy Shivaji Jayanti to all

