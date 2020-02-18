Shivaji Jayanti Messages To Share On WhatsApp With Your Friends And Family

Shivaji Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of Marathi Warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and is celebrated on 19 February each year. The date of February 19, 1630, has been accepted by the Maharashtra government as the birthday of Shivaji Jayanti. Here are some of the best WhatsApp messages you can share in honor of the great Maratha King on his birth anniversary-

“If we can take inspiration from the life of Shivaji then it will be the best thing we can do for our lives…. Best wishes on Shivaji Jayanti to you.”

“Let us celebrate Shivaji Jayanti by promising ourselves to always walk the path of righteousness like Shivaji Maharaj and make our nation proud.”

“We are fortunate to born on the land where Chhatrapati Shivaji was born….. It is truly a pride for every Indian to share his Motherland with a courageous soul like him…. Happy Shivaji Jayanti.”

“Let us take a pledge on Shivaji Jayanti to love our nation like Shivaji and to stand for his honour like him….. Wishing a very Happy Shivaji Jayanti.”

Shivaji Jayanti reminds us of the courageous acts of Chhatrapati Shivaji which will inspire the coming generations forever….. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to you.”

“May you are always blessed with blessings of Shivaji to always be successful in your dreams and always be full of courage and strength…. Best wishes on Shivaji Jayanti.”

“Chhatrapati Shivaji inspired many souls when he was alive and he will continue to motivate the youth of the country for generations to come….. Happy Shivaji Jayanti.”

“Shivaji Jayanti will always remind us of the courageous hero of our country who lived and died for the nation….. Have a wonderful Shivaji Jayanti.”

Be strong like him, be courageous like him, be inspiring like him….. Be like Chhatrapati Shivaji.”

“It takes great strength of mind and body to face all your enemies alone and He has that strength which made him Chhatrapati Shivaji from just Shivaji.”

“It is all about the commitment you make yourself and work hard for it that brings you success in life…. Happy Shivaji Jayanti.”

“Shivaji Jayanti is a special occasion because this day the most special hero of the nation was born

