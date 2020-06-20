Short Father's Day Quotes To Send To Your Dad And Make Him Feel Special

Father’s day is celebrated in India on every third Sunday of June. This year, Father’s Day 2020 will be celebrated on June 21. The day is celebrated in honour of fatherhood and paternal bonds. It is celebrated to appreciate the role of a father in a person's life. The day was first celebrated in the USA in 1910 to compliment days like Mother’s Day, Sibling's Day and Grandparents’ Day. Father’s Day is celebrated by giving gifts and greetings to father. A lot of people also wish their father by sending them lovely wishes, messages or short father’s day quotes. Here are some of the best short father’s day quotes.

Short father's day quotes

"Dad: A son’s first hero, a daughter’s first love." - Unknown

“The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched.” —Justin Ricklefs

“It is a wise father that knows his own child.” —William Shakespeare

“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” —George Herbert

“A girl’s first true love is her father.” —Marisol Santiago

“A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day.” —Susan Gale

“A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you.” —Dimitri the Stoneheart

“Fathers just have a way of putting everything together.” —Erika Cosby

“Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father.” —Unknown

“To her, the name of father was another name for love.” —Fanny Fern

“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” —Tim Russert

“No music is so pleasant to my ears as that word―father.” —Lydia Maria Child

“A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” —Steve Martin

“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” —Linda Poindexter

“A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.” —Unknown

“The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.” —Dan Pearce

“Fathers, be good to your daughters. You are the god and the weight of her world.” —John Mayer

“No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” —Michael Ratnadeepak

“It doesn’t matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was.” —Anne Sexton

