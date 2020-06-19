World Refugee Day Quotes To Share With Your Friends Or Post On Social Media This 2020

On June 20 every annual year, World Refugee Day is observed. As the name suggests, this day is dedicated in order to create awareness about the condition of refugees across the world. World Refugee Day 2020 will be celebrated on Saturday this year. So, show your support for migrants and refugees by doing your bit for those in need. Also, due to the pandemic of COVID-19 globally, World Refugee 2020 becomes all the more significant, and only survival is the need of the hour. On the occasion of World Refugee Day, take a look at a list of motivational World Refugee Day quotes that you can share with your loved ones or post on social media.

World Refugee Day 2020 Quotes

“How can we scramble away like rats, without honor, without dignity, when everyone must help rebuild the country?”- Thanhha Lai

“Environmental degradation, overpopulation, refugees, narcotics, terrorism, world crime movements, and organized crime are worldwide problems that don’t stop at a nation’s borders.” -Warren Christopher

“They are safe but they are not in their homes. They are city-less. I think it’s just a disaster for everyone.” - Teri Hatcher

“While every refugee’s story is different and their anguish personal, they all share a common thread of uncommon courage – the courage not only to survive but to persevere and rebuild their shattered lives.” -Antonio Guterres

“Displaced societies are of value. Their issues are our issues.” - Cynthia Basinet

“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.”-Albert Einstein

“To be called a refugee is the opposite of an insult; it is a badge of strength, courage, and victory.”- Tennessee Office for Refugees

Refugees are not terrorists. They are often the first victims of terrorism.”- António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”-Emma Lazarus

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”-Martin Luther King Jr.

"No one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark.”-Warsan Shire

“I urge you to celebrate the extraordinary courage and contributions of refugees past and present..” -Kofi Annan

“It is the obligation of every person born in a safer room to open the door when someone in danger knocks.”-Dina Nayeri

“Despite very harsh living conditions and the trauma of what they went through, they [Sudanese refugees] had a lot of dignity.” -Julien Clerc

“Refugees are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, with the same hopes and ambitions as us—except that a twist of fate has bound their lives to a global refugee crisis on an unprecedented scale.”-Khaled Hosseini

“A lasting solution, the possibility to begin a new life, is the only dignified solution for the refugee himself.”- Poul Hartling

“We have a legal and moral obligation to protect people fleeing bombs, bullets and tyrants, and throughout history those people have enriched our society.”-Juliet Stevenson

“Thus, on this World Refugee Day, let us take time to recognize and draw inspiration from these ordinary people who have shown such extraordinary courage – the world’s millions of refugees and displaced.”- Antonio Guterres

“But if the world measures a refugee according to the worst story, we will always excuse human suffering, saying it is not yet as bad as someone else’s.” -Victoria Armour-Hileman

Refugees didn’t just escape a place. They had to escape a thousand memories until they’d put enough time and distance between them and their misery to wake to a better day.”-Nadia Hashimi

“So often the world sits idly by, watching ethnic conflicts flare up, as if these were mere entertainment rather than human beings whose lives are being destroyed. Shouldn’t the existence of even one single refugee be a cause for alarm throughout the world?”- Urkhan Alakbarov

“The challenge of ending displacement is inseparable from the challenge of establishing and maintaining peace. When wars end, farmers return to their fields; children return to school; violence against women declines; trade and economic activity resume; medical and other services become more accessible, and the international focus changes from relief to development and self-sufficiency. All this makes new wars less likely. It is a virtuous cycle that deserves nurture and support.” - Kenneth H. Bacon

