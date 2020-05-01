Sita Navmi Images That You Can Share With Your Friends And Family On This Auspicious Day

Here are some images online that you can share with your friends and family on the occasion of Sita Navmi. Sita Navmi celebrates the birth of goddess Sita.

Sita Navmi is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Sita, the wife of Lord Rama. The date for Sita Navmi depends on the Hindu lunar calendar, which is why it differs each year. This year, Sita Navmi will be celebrated on May 02, 2020.

On this day, married woman pray for their husbands and maintain fasts, just like Sita did for Rama. As Sita Navmi is a highly auspicious day, people also wish each other on social media and Whatsapp. Here are some Sita Navmi images online that you can use to wish your friends and family on this day on social media. 

