Sita Navmi Images That You Can Share With Your Friends And Family On This Auspicious Day

Sita Navmi is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Sita, the wife of Lord Rama. The date for Sita Navmi depends on the Hindu lunar calendar, which is why it differs each year. This year, Sita Navmi will be celebrated on May 02, 2020.

On this day, married woman pray for their husbands and maintain fasts, just like Sita did for Rama. As Sita Navmi is a highly auspicious day, people also wish each other on social media and Whatsapp. Here are some Sita Navmi images online that you can use to wish your friends and family on this day on social media.

Sita Navmi images to send to friends and family

Maharaja Gulab Singh of Jammu & Kashmir worshipping Ram and Sita enthroned in a palace chamber, Lakshman standing to right waving a morchel, Hanuman in the foreground, Jammu, Mid 19th Century#SitaJayanti #SitaNavami pic.twitter.com/y83KavSHeq — ࿗ Dogra Akkhar ࿗ (@DAkkhar) May 13, 2019

“Rama can never be worshipped without Sita They are equal, bound by mutual dharma, inseparable parts of each other’s incarnation. She is pativrata just as Rama is ekpatnivrat..”#JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/1X6CbyfkWX — Hritambhara (ऋतंभरा) (@Hritambhara1) January 13, 2019

Today is #SitaNavami when Goddess Laxmi was born as Maa Sita as the daughter of Mother Earth! Interestingly, Lord Rama too was born on the same tithi in the chaitra month.



My greatest inspiration! She’s an epitome of selflessness, courage, strength, conviction & power. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UhRLpqU4gz — Sadhavi Khosla🇮🇳 (@sadhavi) May 13, 2019

"The Lord, for the sole intention of killing of Ravana,Created an illusory Sita, Leaving her there He disappeared back into the Agni flame.Mother Sita is a pativrta Stri, Ravan carried the Chaya Sita creating his own distruction"

KURMA PURANA 2.34.111 to 137#SitaNavami pic.twitter.com/ydGkH7NotE — कृष्ण दास 108/Kṛṣṇa Dāsa 108 (@108Dasa) May 13, 2019

Today is that divine day when Maa Sita took birth on this earth !! I bow to the soul mate of my Prabhu Sri Ram on this blessed day.

Tq Mother laxmi for taking birth on this land n for enlightening us about Dharma n Paativritya🙏🚩 #SitaNavami #SitaNavmi #SITA



pic : @OGSaffron pic.twitter.com/6YxQW3ABPb — Vidya (@I_aparajita_) May 13, 2019

Today is #SitaNavami. It is celebrated as birth anniversary of #GoddessSita. It is observed on the Shukla Paksha Navami in the month of vaishaka. Devotees observe fast and offer special prayers to Goddess Sita on Sita Navami for the long life of their husbands.#Spirituality pic.twitter.com/TAGtRObdhG — vedicfolks.com (@vedicfolkscom) May 13, 2019

Sita Navami holds great religious significance for Hindu devotees. It is considered that Goddess Sita is an avatar of Goddess Lakshmi. She is known to be the mother of all mortals and other living creatures.#Prernamurti Bharti Shriji#SitaNavami pic.twitter.com/cjGAW8kAI3 — Preetham 🇮🇳 (@preethamgupta) May 13, 2019

