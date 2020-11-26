Stores Open On Thanksgiving 2020: Check Out Safeway To Gamestop Thanksgiving Hours

Thanksgiving is one of the most popular holidays of all time that is celebrated in the USA. The turkey has to be cooked and the apple pie has to be baked. But no matter how often you scan the list, there's always one ingredient that skips the shopping basket. It may be an essential ingredient in the dish, or anything as basic as tissue paper. But then there's the trouble that shops are closed on festivals. However, many grocery and fitness stores have either kept their doors open or closed depending on the workers and also the current condition. Take a look at some of the stores open or shut during Thanksgiving.

Gamestop thanksgiving hours

GameStop revealed on October 19 that they will be closed for Thanksgiving 2020. As per the press release, GameStop recommended that shoppers wishing to take part in any purchase on Thanksgiving use their website or mobile app. They also revealed that they will continue giving out safe and contactless delivery.

Safeway thanksgiving hours

Safeway is open for Thanksgiving 2020. Open does not mean, however, that the store is keeping its daily hours. One will have to call ahead to see what time they open and what time they close. Andrew Whelan, Senior Director, Communications & Public Affairs at Albertsons Companies, said that customers should call the store or go to Safeway.com to find the exact Thanksgiving hours of their local store. Safeway is among the few stores open on thanksgiving.

La Fitness

According to the website of La Fitness, there is nothing much revealed about the gym being opened or closed on Thanksgiving 2020. However, over the years the chain remained closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. One could call the gym and could also confirm on the same.

About Thanksgiving 2020

Thanksgiving is a federal holiday to the United States of America. It's celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. Thanksgiving was initially celebrated as a celebration of harvesting. It has been celebrated nationally since 1789, with the declaration of George Washington at the behest of the Congress. Thanksgiving is also an annual tradition in the United States of America. Thanksgiving will be held this year on Thursday, November 26, 2019.

