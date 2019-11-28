Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving In The United States; Order Your Dinner Now

It's Thanksgiving Day, and everyone is thankful for the delicious food that we get to eat at this amazing festival. If you are someone who wants to enjoy a great meal but have no cooking skills, there is no need to worry. According to an article in a leading business news portal, many restaurants across the United States will be open on Thanksgiving where you can go and celebrate Thanksgiving.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the US:

Buca Di Beppo

Buca Di Beppo will welcome you to enjoy that scrumptious food on Thanksgiving. They offer a Turkey Day menu and you can order from the restaurant. You can also get a take-out for the Thanksgiving feast.

Boston Market

The report claims that a spokesperson shared that the Boston Market will be open on the festival. They will also have their online delivery portal open. You can order from the website of the restaurant.

Waffle House

Waffle House is known to be open for 24 hours daily. There is not one day in the year when the restaurant shuts, given there aren't any emergencies. It will open on Thanksgiving as well.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky will also welcome hungry party-goers to their restaurant on Thanksgiving. The restaurant will be serving from a prix fixe menu. It will be locations in all locations throughout the US.

Morton's The Steakhouse

Morton's chain will be open on Thanksgiving, the report claims. They will start with their steak dinner service at noon. The restaurant is known for its tasty and juicy steaks.

Denny's

Denny's will be offering a carry-out Thanksgiving dinner. It is important to order 24 hours prior to pickup. You can order this tasty dinner on their website.

