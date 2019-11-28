Kroger Thanksgiving Hours; Is Kroger Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

Thanksgiving is one of the most important holidays. There is the turkey to be roasted and apple pie to be baked. But no matter how much one checks the list, there is always that one ingredient that skips the shopping basket. It might be some important ingredient in the dish or something as simple as tissue paper. But then there is the trouble of stores being closed on festivals. These Kroger grocery stores will remain open on Thanksgiving as well to save their customers from the hassles.

One of the largest grocery retailers in the United States, Kroger has supermarkets that include grocery, multi-departmental, convenience, pharmacy and jewellery stores. Most of the stores offer catering services and bakery products like cakes and breads. They also have deli products like sandwiches and chicken wings.

Is Kroger open on Thanksgiving?

Kroger is usually open 24 hours. However, there are stores which are open only from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 6 a.m. to midnight. The store hours of Kroger actually vary from place to place. However, Kroger has confirmed that they are open on Thanksgiving for most locations. But the hours are subject to change.

The number for the Kroger customer care as written on their website is 1-800-576-4377. One can call here in case they have any queries. They can also call to confirm the exact hours of the Kroger stores near their location.

Kroger is also presently offering huge discounts for Thanksgiving. Turkeys are on huge discounts and available in various cuts. Even vegetables are available at very low prices. Kroger is also offering amazing deals on cookies that are available in various flavours.

