Stores Open On Thanksgiving 2020: List Of All The Open Stores And Their Timings

Thanksgiving Day is celebrated as an annual national holiday in the United States. The USA is preparing for Thanksgiving Day on November 26, 2020. This day is a public holiday to celebrate the harvest and other blessings of the past year. Thanksgiving Day takes place on the fourth Thursday of November every year.

The American holiday is a rich traditional affair including the Thanksgiving meal. This holiday is often the busiest of the year, as family members gather with one another. And since it is offered as a public holiday, everybody might assume that all shops and stores are closed there but some of them are open.

While some might want to cook at home due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, others might want to eat out in a while. For those who want to skip the preparation of a Thanksgiving feast and enjoy a meal at or from a restaurant instead. Here is a list of the few stores open on Thanksgiving 2020.

Smart & Final Thanksgiving hours

Smart & Final is a well-known food chain of warehouse-style cuisine and supply stores based in California. Smart & Final has the stores in the largest cities of the United States such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas and others. Smart & Final would be open on 7 AM to 9 PM on the holiday of Thanksgiving. However, store hours would vary by location.

Tom Thumb Thanksgiving hours

Tom Thumb is a chain of supermarkets in Dallas, Texas. It was bought up by two Dallas friends together in 1984. Unlike the other stores, who are going to be shut on Thanksgiving, Tom Thumb is going to remain operative. The hours of operation are going to be 6 AM to 1 AM, though the exact times can vary from location to location.

Bob Evans Thanksgiving hours

Bob Evans Restaurants is an American national food chain based in New Albany, Ohio. Bob Evans is proudly open for breakfast, lunch and dinner every Thanksgiving. This year, they are open from 8 AM until 7 PM for breakfast or a special homestyle Thanksgiving holiday meal but you must check your local restaurant for adjusted hours and availability.

Other stores open on Thanksgiving 2020 –

Boston Market Cracker Barrel Denny’s Golden Corral Waffle House

