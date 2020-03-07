International Women's Day: Successful Indian Women And Their Inspiring Stories

The world is changing with rapid speed and with that, several dreams that have been rooted in many hearts have started following its path towards success. There are several successful women in many fields in India which have become a true inspiration to all the young dreamers. On this Women's Day, let's have a look at few of those women, who dreamed of become successful in their respective field and made this dream a reality.

Also Read: Women's Day 2019: Check Out The Top 10 Richest Women In Tech Today

P V Sindhu - Indian Badminton sports player

One of the inspiring stories that have made women believe in their dreams is that of P.V.Sindhu. After years of hard efforts and learning exceptional skills, Pusarla Venkata Sindhu became the World’s 6th Ranking Women in Singles Badminton. At the age of 13, Pusarla was a professional badminton player who is a National Team member.

She started playing the game from the age of 8 and made her International Debut when she was 17 years old. This tremendous commitment and precise hard work and efforts are truly inspirational for all the women out there who dream and willing to achieve their dreams.

Also Read: Things To Do In Hyderabad: Weekend And Women's Day 2020 Plans & Events In The City

Priyanka Chopra - Indian actor

From a small-town girl to an International actor, Priyanka Chopra’s great efforts and endurance is evident to the world. She is known as one of the highest-paid female actors in India. Priyanka Chopra is honoured with the Padma Shri, and was also listed by Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. She is also listed in Forbes among the World’s 100 Most Powerful women. The diva has come a long way and fulfilled her dreams. She is a great inspiration for women out there in the world.

Also Read: Women's Day Wishes In Hindi To Send To Your Loved Ones On March 8, 2020

Captain Munazzah Baig - India Aviation Aerospace First Officer at Jet Airways, SpiceJet, Indigo.

At the age of 18, Munazzah Baig started training to become a successful pilot. She completed her training in Texas, U.S and currently holds the achievement of flying at 41000 feet above sea-level. She has become a great inspiration for young girls who dream of flying high in the sky.

Munazzah Baig is featured in SpiceJet Magazine for her exceptional work as a female pilot. She is also awarded by the Certification of Appreciation by Women Respect Foundation for exceptional social work as an influential person. Captain Munnazzah Baig is also a motivational speaker and a social activist.

Aditi Gupta – Founder of Menstrupedia

Aditi Gupta is one of the successful young entrepreneurs who started Menstrupedia. Many people in India consider menstruation a to be a taboo and do not support talking about it openly, Aditi Gupta came forward and initiated Menstrupedia. Her initiatives provide significant information to women about the cleanliness and sanitary habits which they should follow during their menstruation cycles.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Candid Photos That Reflect Her Bond With Her Sister And Mother