Bhumi Pednekar's Candid Photos That Reflect Her Bond With Her Sister And Mother

Since her successful debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, there has been no looking back for Bhumi Pednekar. Like her super hit films, she has many beautiful candid pictures to share as memories. Recently, the actor posted a few pictures with her sister of from their childhood on Instagram. Check out below the candid pictures shared on Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram.

Bhumi and her sister’s childhood pictures

Recently, Bhumi posted some candid images on her Instagram page sending birthday wishes to her sister Samiksha Pednekar. The picture showcases the bond that the two ladies share with each other. In the same post, Bhumi uploaded other photos in which the sisters are seen offering birthday cake to each other. Whereas in the remaining two pictures, they are hugging and bathing together and posing for a selfie.

Bhumi captioned the pictures by sharing her feeling about her sister. She wrote that each picture in this album from back then and now just screams that they are partners in life. By extending her wish for her sister Samiksha, Bhumi wrote that she wishes her all the things she desires and just pure happiness and added that she loves her so much. The captioned further stated that her Mom and she (Bhumi) are so proud of the woman she (Samiksha) has become. Bhumi wrapped up the caption by calling her sister the best sister, daughter and person.

Bhumi and her mother's pictures

Bhumi posted another of her candid images with her mother. She posted these pictures on the occasion of her mother's birthday on her Instagram. Bhumi also captioned it writing that her mother is a birth giver, her best friend, her biggest critic, an unconditional love giver, her handyman, her teacher, her confidante and a partner in crime. Bhumi poured her heart out by stating that she wishes that her mother should keep smiling and stays healthy and that her mother's kindness, generosity and hard work has been the biggest learning for her.

