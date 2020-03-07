Things To Do In Hyderabad: Weekend And Women's Day 2020 Plans & Events In The City

The third month of the year 2020 has begun and many festivals and important days are around the corner. On the second Sunday of March, that is on March 8, the world will celebrate Women's Day to acknowledge the contribution of women to society. If you are in Hyderabad and haven't planned anything yet for the coming weekend (i.e March 7 and 8), here are a few things an individual can do it Hyderabad.

Things to do in Hyderabad

A visit to Golconda Fort

The Golconda Fort, also known as Shepherd's Hill, is considered as one of the must-visit landmarks of the city. Located in the western part of the city, the glorious fort is an important tourist spot. It is also an architectural marvel of the past.

Spend a fun-filled day at Ramoji film city

The Film City has a record-setting film studio. It is also famous for natural and artificial attractions. An inbuilt film studio, amusement park and hotel, it might be one of the best things to do if you are in Hyderabad.

Observe the Calmness beside Hussain Sagar Lake

The Hussain Sagar Lake, built by Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali in the year 1562, is located within the diameter of several other landmarks of the city. The artificial lake receives its supply from the Musa River. In the middle of the lake, a 32ft high statue of Gautam Buddha stands that enhances the charm and appeal of the lake.

Things to do on this weekend in Hyderabad

A Holi hike party

Jindam Agra Farms has organised a Holi hike party and night campaign on this weekend. Anyone can join the night campaigning. The entry fees for it is around Rs 999. The campaigning will be held across the border from Hyderabad.

Ultra Music Festival Hyderabad

If anyone enjoys the music and live concerts, their weekend plans could be sorted. A music festival is organised in Hyderabad city, that is the Ultra Music Festival. It includes DJ night, Bollywood Night and concert. The concert is organised on March 7 from 4 pm onwards.

AR Rahman Concert

Ace music composer AR Rahman is visiting the city for concert night. The concert will be organised at Gachibowli Stadium. It will take place on March 8, 2020.

Women's Day 2020 Musical treat

The musical night will be hosted by Hope advertising on March 8, 2020. The event will start at 8 AM and end by 8 PM. It will include live and classical music performances.

Women’s Day Celebration ft. DJ KIM

DJ Kim is one of the popular DJ's in the city. On the occasion of International Women's Day, a DJ night has been organised for the ladies living in Hyderabad. The DJ will play Bollywood songs and the attendees will get a few goodies as well. The participant can reserve their seats as well. It will be held at Hafeezpet, Hyderabad from 8 PM onwards.

