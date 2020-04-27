Surdas Jayanti 2020: Significance, How It Is Celebrated And More

Surdas was renowned for his poems and songs that praise Lord Krishna. Surdas Jayanti is celebrated to honour his birth. The poet is believed to be blind from birth. His persistent faith in Lord Krishna and the soulful poetry dedicated to him made Surdas a popular name and he was even referred to as Bhakt Kavi Surdas (Devotee and poet Surdas). Read to know about the significance of Surdas Jayanti.

Surdas Jayanti significant

Surdas is most recognised for his composition of the Sur Sagar. There is no exact information on his birth date, but it is speculated that he was born between the years 1478 and 1483. His composition, Sursagar in its 16th-century form incorporated descriptions of Krishna and Radha as lovers. It has the longing of Radha and the gopis for Lord Krishna when he is not present and vice versa. The poems also include Sur’s personal devotion, which even appears in episodes of Ramayana and Mahabharata. The modern reputation of Sursagar centres on the description of Krishna as a lovable child, generally drawn from the perspective of one of the cow herding gopis of Braj.

Surdas’s poems and songs are usually written in Braj Bhasha which is one of the two literary dialects of Hindi. He is regarded as having taken his inspiration from the teachings of Vallabha Acharya, whom he allegedly met in 1510. There are several stories of Surdas, but most prominent are of him being blind from birth. He is said to become the foremost among the poets the Vallabha Sampradaya designates as its Aṣṭachāp (eight seals). It follows the convention that each poet affixes his oral signature called chap at the end of each composition.

Surdas Jayanti celebration

Surdas Jayanti is commonly celebrated in the Northern part of India. Devotees worship and offer prayers to Lord Krishna and observe a fast in honour of the great poet. Many music communities acknowledge the day by arranging poetry competitions and music sessions. In Vrindavan, special events are organised on Surdas Jayanti.