Vinayaka Chaturthi Wishes That You Can Send To Your Friends & Family

According to the Hindu calendar, each lunar month has two Chaturthi tithi(s). It is said that these Chaturthi Tithi(s) are celebrated as the days of Lord Ganesha or Vinayaka Chaturthi. It comes usually after the after Amavasya or new moon during Shukla Paksha and is highly regarded as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chaturthi. On Vinayaka Chaturthi, fasting is done. The most significant Vinayaka Chaturthi falls in month of Bhadrapada and is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha. On Monday, April 27, 2020, we will be celebrating Vinayaka Chaturthi, and as we all are stuck at home during the lockdown here are some Vinayaka Chaturthi wishes that you can send to your friends and family to celebrate the occasion. Take a look at Vinayaka Chaturthi wishes here.

Read Also | International Dance Day: Dancers Who Established Themselves In Different Film Industries

Vinayaka Chaturthi wishes

"May Ganesha always stay your mentor and protector and remove obstacles from your life. Wish you and family a Happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!" "May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka removes all obstacles & showers you with bounties Happy Ganesh Chaturthi" "Hoping that this Vinayaka Chaturthi will be the start of a year that brings the happiness that lord Ganesh fills your home with prosperity & fortune. Best wishes on Vinayaka Chaturthi" "I wish u HAPPY GANESH PUJA and I pray to God for you're prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life may ur all dreams come true."

Read Also | Madurai Chithirai Festival 2020: Preparations Made To Beat The Heat During The Festival

"Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!" "May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!" "I heartily wish Lord Ganesha filled your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Ganesh Chatrurthi 4 you and your family! Wish u A Great Ganesh Chaturthi."

Read Also | International Dance Day: Iconic Bollywood Numbers You Can’t Miss On This Day

Destroy your sorrows; Enhance your happiness; And create goodness all around you! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! "Wishing you happiness as big as Ganesh’s appetite Life is long as his mouse and moments as sweet as his laddus Sending You Wishes On Ganesh Chaturthi" Wishing that this year, Lord Ganesha blesses you with lots of happiness, success and prosperity! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

Read Also | International Dance Day: Here Is A List Of Some Best Movies That Celebrate Dance