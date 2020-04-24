Parashurama Jayanti Images For You To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Festivals

Parashurama Jayanti is celebrated to honour the birth anniversary of Maharishi Parashurama. Here are the Parashurama Jayanti images to send to your loved ones.

Maharishi Parashuram is considered to be the 6th avatar of Lord Vishnu in the Hindu mythology. Parashurama Jayanti is celebrated to honour the birth anniversary of Maharishi Parashurama. In the states of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, it is celebrated on April 25. Whereas, in the states of Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, it is celebrated on April 26. Here are the Parashurama Jayanti images to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day. Read ahead to know more-

Parashurama Jayanti images

 

 

 

Parashuram Jayanti is celebrated by fasting, that usually begins a day prior to the occasion. Fasting is a way of sacrificing the comforts of life in order to attain higher goals. It is also celebrated as an auspicious occasion to begin new endeavours and acquire new possessions, whether it is starting a business or buying gold jewellery. This day is also known as Akshaya Tritiya. People visit temples that are dedicated exclusively to the Maharishi in order to pay their obeisance to him. People also visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu as he is considered to be his avatar.

