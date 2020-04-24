Parashurama Jayanti Images For You To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Quick links:
Maharishi Parashuram is considered to be the 6th avatar of Lord Vishnu in the Hindu mythology. Parashurama Jayanti is celebrated to honour the birth anniversary of Maharishi Parashurama. In the states of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, it is celebrated on April 25. Whereas, in the states of Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, it is celebrated on April 26. Here are the Parashurama Jayanti images to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day. Read ahead to know more-
Today is #Parashurama Jayanti 🙏🏻— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) April 18, 2018
The day celebrates the Eternal warrior saint, the 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu - my favourite avatar of #Vishnu 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DJfwJXAQWa
Greetings of ParashurAma Jayanti to All.— 🚩JaiShriRam🚩Sathyanarayan 🇮🇳 (@sathyanarayancv) May 7, 2019
parashuM daksHiNE hastE cha vAmE cha dadhataM dhanhH
ramyaM brighu kulOttaMsaM ghanashyAmaM manOharam.
Holding battle-axe on right hand & the bow on left hand, the dark tanned Son of Brighu looks very enchanting. pic.twitter.com/ucUDUoQAfB
Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on Akshayya Tritiya (also known as Parashurama Jayanti). It is considered to be one of the most auspicious days as per the Hindu calendar. We wish you all a blessed Akshayya Tritiya. pic.twitter.com/EjpDbhJ8hH— Sarayu Trust | सरयू संस्थान | (@sarayutrust) April 18, 2018
On #Parashurama Jayanti:— catherine (@cmfap) April 18, 2018
Journey of Ram and his family after his mariage to Sita, encounter of Ram & Parshuram holding his axe and the bow of Vishnu, departure of P. to his hermitage. Illustrates f.76 of Valmiki's Ramayana, by #Manohar, Udaipur 1649. Prince of Walles M., Mumbai pic.twitter.com/yd03PmQLbf
#ParshuramJayanti!— विद्या वसु शर्मा Vidya Vasu Sharma (@VidyaVasuSharma) May 7, 2019
Parashurama Jayanti is celebrated as birth anniversary of sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha.
1/n pic.twitter.com/TAzliz75sq
Parashuram Jayanti is celebrated by fasting, that usually begins a day prior to the occasion. Fasting is a way of sacrificing the comforts of life in order to attain higher goals. It is also celebrated as an auspicious occasion to begin new endeavours and acquire new possessions, whether it is starting a business or buying gold jewellery. This day is also known as Akshaya Tritiya. People visit temples that are dedicated exclusively to the Maharishi in order to pay their obeisance to him. People also visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu as he is considered to be his avatar.
Tomorrow we observe Parashurama Jayanti in the devotion of the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. #PurityOfPrayer pic.twitter.com/mkYLbaiDv7— Cycle Pure Agarbatti (@CyclePure) May 7, 2016
Happy Parashurama Jayanti ( 07 MAY 2018 )-— ૐPRAVIN AGRAWAL (@agrawal_pk) May 6, 2019
25 Lesser known facts about Lord Parashurama -https://t.co/PyKjcB5h0c..
Wishing you all a Happy Parashurama Jayanti pic.twitter.com/PubNnjOOif— Mishar Bholanath (@MBholanath) April 18, 2018
HAPPY PARSHURAM JAYANTI...........#ParshuramJayanti #Parashurama pic.twitter.com/l2BzkyNmXG— Pratik Ghosh (@PratikG33367531) May 7, 2019
#Parashurama #Jayanti is on 08th of #May 2016. | https://t.co/WOgGoyZqlX pic.twitter.com/2HnpwAypnV— Askganesha Astrology (@Askganesha) May 6, 2016
"Outspread a Wave burst, a Force leaped from the unseen,— Mohit Bansal (@Auro_Mere) May 7, 2019
Vague, wide, some veiled Maker, masked Lighter of the Fire:
With dire blows the Smith of the World
Forged strength from hearts of the weak.."#SriAurobindo#Parashurama_Jayanti
(Art: Parashurama, Rani ki Vav, @veejaysai) pic.twitter.com/t6KpIcSmRQ
