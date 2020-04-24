Parashurama Jayanti Images For You To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Maharishi Parashuram is considered to be the 6th avatar of Lord Vishnu in the Hindu mythology. Parashurama Jayanti is celebrated to honour the birth anniversary of Maharishi Parashurama. In the states of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, it is celebrated on April 25. Whereas, in the states of Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, it is celebrated on April 26. Here are the Parashurama Jayanti images to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day. Read ahead to know more-

Parashurama Jayanti images

Today is #Parashurama Jayanti 🙏🏻



The day celebrates the Eternal warrior saint, the 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu - my favourite avatar of #Vishnu 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DJfwJXAQWa — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) April 18, 2018

Greetings of ParashurAma Jayanti to All.



parashuM daksHiNE hastE cha vAmE cha dadhataM dhanhH

ramyaM brighu kulOttaMsaM ghanashyAmaM manOharam.



Holding battle-axe on right hand & the bow on left hand, the dark tanned Son of Brighu looks very enchanting. pic.twitter.com/ucUDUoQAfB — 🚩JaiShriRam🚩Sathyanarayan 🇮🇳 (@sathyanarayancv) May 7, 2019

Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on Akshayya Tritiya (also known as Parashurama Jayanti). It is considered to be one of the most auspicious days as per the Hindu calendar. We wish you all a blessed Akshayya Tritiya. pic.twitter.com/EjpDbhJ8hH — Sarayu Trust | सरयू संस्थान | (@sarayutrust) April 18, 2018

On #Parashurama Jayanti:

Journey of Ram and his family after his mariage to Sita, encounter of Ram & Parshuram holding his axe and the bow of Vishnu, departure of P. to his hermitage. Illustrates f.76 of Valmiki's Ramayana, by #Manohar, Udaipur 1649. Prince of Walles M., Mumbai pic.twitter.com/yd03PmQLbf — catherine (@cmfap) April 18, 2018

#ParshuramJayanti!



Parashurama Jayanti is celebrated as birth anniversary of sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha.



1/n pic.twitter.com/TAzliz75sq — विद्या वसु शर्मा Vidya Vasu Sharma (@VidyaVasuSharma) May 7, 2019

Parashuram Jayanti is celebrated by fasting, that usually begins a day prior to the occasion. Fasting is a way of sacrificing the comforts of life in order to attain higher goals. It is also celebrated as an auspicious occasion to begin new endeavours and acquire new possessions, whether it is starting a business or buying gold jewellery. This day is also known as Akshaya Tritiya. People visit temples that are dedicated exclusively to the Maharishi in order to pay their obeisance to him. People also visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu as he is considered to be his avatar.

Tomorrow we observe Parashurama Jayanti in the devotion of the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. #PurityOfPrayer pic.twitter.com/mkYLbaiDv7 — Cycle Pure Agarbatti (@CyclePure) May 7, 2016

Happy Parashurama Jayanti ( 07 MAY 2018 )-

25 Lesser known facts about Lord Parashurama -https://t.co/PyKjcB5h0c.. — ૐPRAVIN AGRAWAL (@agrawal_pk) May 6, 2019

Wishing you all a Happy Parashurama Jayanti pic.twitter.com/PubNnjOOif — Mishar Bholanath (@MBholanath) April 18, 2018

"Outspread a Wave burst, a Force leaped from the unseen,

Vague, wide, some veiled Maker, masked Lighter of the Fire:

With dire blows the Smith of the World

Forged strength from hearts of the weak.."#SriAurobindo#Parashurama_Jayanti



(Art: Parashurama, Rani ki Vav, @veejaysai) pic.twitter.com/t6KpIcSmRQ — Mohit Bansal (@Auro_Mere) May 7, 2019

