Vinayaka Chaturthi Significance: What Is The History & Importance Of This Day?

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2020 will be celebrated on April 27 on Monday. The auspicious day is celebrated by the members of the Hindu Community to pray and lay their respects to Lord Ganesh. On this day, people observe fast for the whole day and also sing devotional songs and aartis on Lord Ganesh. People also wish each other, 'Happy Vinayak Chaturthi'.

Vinayaka Chaturthi's significance

Vinayaka Chaturthi is an important festival of the Hindu religion and is dedicated to Lord Ganesh. As per the Hindu calendar, there are two Chaturthi Tithi in every month. The day of Chaturthi falls on the fourth day after the new moon and the fourth day after a full moon.

It is believed that Lord Ganesh is in his fourth state and people who will worship him on this day will also be able to achieve this state. While people are mostly aware of the Ganesh Chaturthi that is celebrated in August-September i.e. in the month of Bhadrapada.

History of Vinayaka Chaturthi

The festival that is dedicated to Lord Ganesha worship is called Vinayaka 'Chaturthi' (fourth day). Lord Chandra, who is the Moon God, was the first person who celebrated Vinayaka Chaturthi and also observed a fast. Lord Ganesh was also declared as Ganpati, which means the leader of Shiva's 'ganas'. Lord Shiva is the father of Ganesh.

It is said Lord Chandra was very proud of his attractive looks. When he saw Ganpati's elephant-like face, he started laughing at his appearance. This enraged Ganeshji and he cursed him that whenever someone will look at the Moon, they will be cursed. Lord Chandra realised his mistake and pleaded for forgiveness. Ganeshji then advised him to observe the vrat, which will free him from the curse. This is how Chandra Dev lifted the curse off himself.

Image Source: Shutterstock