Tamilrockers Leaks Netflix's 'The Kissing Booth 2' For Download

Piracy website Tamilrockers has released the movie Kissing Booth 2 online. It has made it available to download illegally from its site. While the first sequel in the franchise garnered a mixed response, the new flick had better reviews on Netflix. Here's everything you need to know about the notorious leak of Kissing Booth 2. Read on:

Tamilrockers leaks The Kissing Booth 2

The Kissing Booth 2 stars Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi, reprising their roles from the first sequel. It also features Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Taylor Perez, Molly Ringwald, Meganne Young, Bianca Bosch, Tyler Chaney, Morne Visser, and Carson White as supporting characters. The Vince Marcello-directorial revolves around Noah and Elle moving ahead with their studies after spending a romantic summer together. While the high school student heads back for her senior year, Noah goes off to Harvard University.

But Elle stars growing suspicious of her boyfriend’s new pal Chloe and turns to a new classmate Marco for winning a dance competition. She complicates her life by hanging out with Lee and his girlfriend Rachel only to put a strain in their friendship. When Noah visits home on Thanksgiving, Elle has to confront the relationship as well as friendship issues, leading to a solution. Check out the trailer of The Kissing Booth 2.

The teen romantic comedy flick is an adaptation of The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance by Beth Reekles. It released on July 24, 2020, on the ace streaming platform Netflix. Just like its previous sequel, The Kissing Booth 2 received mixed reviews from the critics and the viewers alike. However, they called it an improvement from its former part.

Tamilrockers is an illegal and piracy website which has leaked numerous flicks and web series online right before its premiere. The site has caused loss to various Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional producers. Besides The Kissing Booth 2, Tamilrockers has leaked shows like Aarya, Four More Shots Please, and films such as Lalbazaar, Gulabo Sitabo, and The Invisible Man, among others.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

