Tamilrockers Hacker Group Leaks The 2015 Gaspar Noé Directed Film "Love"

Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking several films and series before their official release. In the same way, the 2015 film Love directed by Gaspar Noé was also leaked by the hacker group on its website. Over the years, piracy on such websites has grown rampantly and hacker groups like Tamilrockers have been involved in the leak of many films. The film Love is a love story which has been compared to the recent hit 365 Days for its general theme.

Tamilrockers hacker group leaks film Love online

The narrative and story of the film are quite different in nature however the general nature of the film is somehow similar according to fans of the films. Love was directed by Gaspar Noé and it released in 2015. The film was an intense love story between an American student and a woman whom he encounters in Paris. Their love goes through several phases as the film progress. It even makes their relationship destructive to a point; however, the characters somehow manage to hold on to their love for each other.

This particular film by Gaspar Noé titled Love has been leaked by the website. Over the years, several such foreign and regional films have been leaked by the hacker group, thus affecting the business of many anticipated films and series. Gaspar Noé’s film Love was received with mixed responses from audiences when it was originally released. The hacker group is infamous for targeting and leaking several films and web series in such a manner. Tamilrockers in the past has been notorious for releasing many famous, anticipated titles on the site, which in turn has affected the monetary performance of many movies.

