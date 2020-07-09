Tamilrockers Leaks Superstar Yash's 'KGF: Chapter One' Movie For Download

Tamilrockers has released the film KGF on its website, and the movie is now available for the public to download illegally. The Yash starrer was loved by fans and the sequel to this film also is going to release in the near future. Here is all you should know about the film.

Tamilrockers leak KGF movie for download

Kannada Superstar Yash is seen in the leading role in KGF Chapter One. This film is the first part of the duology and in it, fans can see characters getting established for the two films. Yash is seen in the role of an orphan named Rocky who losses his mother at a young age and moves to Mumbai. After coming to Mumbai, he wants to be the strongest person in the world and for that, he joins hands with a don and works with him for smuggling of gold.

He is one of the best men the don has in his group and is known for his ruthlessness for saving his territory. He is then recruited by an even bigger don for killing a man named Garuda played by Ramachandra Raju in the film. He is the owner of the illegal Kollar Gold Feilds.

Rocky then starts planning on how to kill Garuda but then he learns about the KGF and the bigger picture. And as his plan said he wants to be a kingpin spares garudas life as he wants to know more about it. He then goes into the illegal place and plans to kill Garuda over there to take his place. He does the same at the end of the first film.

Now in the second film, we will see how he kills Garuda and take over as the kingpin of the whole business. This film was released pan India in four different languages. Take a look at the trailer here.

Tamilrockers is a piracy website that has leaked many films and series over the years. This website is known for leaking films and web series right before its premiere. Apart from KGF, Tamilrockers have also leaked several films and series on their platform. Some of its latest targets of the website are shows and movies like Lalbazaar, Ponmagal Vandhal and web series like Sushmita Sen's Aarya and Jimmy Sheirgill's Your Honor.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

