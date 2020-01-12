Concert Essentials: What To Carry If You're Planning To Attend A Music Festival

One of the best parts of the entire music festival experience is camping. But it can also quickly turn out to be the worst if one goes unprepared. It does not have to be that difficult if one follows a simple checklist and does their shopping right. Create a festival packing list and shop accordingly. It is also necessary to make the experience as comfortable and as enjoyable as possible. Here are a few essentials that should be carried when attending a music festival.

Camping essentials to carry when attending a music festival

Portable chargers

It is an unpleasant feeling when your phone dies at a music festival. You can't even click any pictures or make any videos of the event. Although most music festivals offer phone charging stations, it is always easier if you carry your own portable chargers and it also saves your money in turn.

Tents

A tent is the most basic item you need to carry. Depending on your members and space you need in your tent, pick a size. Make sure that it is big enough to fit your mattress and your luggage. It comes in a various range of prices and sizes to choose from according to your requirements.

Camping lantern

When it gets darker at night, it gets necessary to have a flashlight or some kind of light. While most people depend on their phone's flashes, it is a smarter choice to carry flashlights or camping lanterns. It delivers a larger light and is also cheap on the pocket.

Paper towels

It is always a smart choice to carry paper towels with you. From cleaning up spills to drying your hands to cleaning up at the campsite, they always come in handy. You never know what you might need them for, it is advised to keep them stocked up for your next festival.

Trash bags

With the climate change ruining our planet rapidly, it is necessary that you leave no traces at the festival and camping sites. Carry a few duty-free trash bags with you to pick up all your trash. Post your enjoyment at the festival, it is also necessary to be responsible and clean up after yourself. Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Image Credits: Shutterstock