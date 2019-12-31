Udaipur World Music Festival To Be Held In February 2020, Details Here

Head to the Udaipur’s World Music festival 2020, if you love to listen to music. The festival is bound to make you feel relaxed and create various emotions inside you. This festival has a high range of musical performances lined up from several world-class musicians. It is considered to be one of the best festivals of Rajasthan. In this world music festival at Udaipur, artists, performers, musicians, and composers from Egypt, Iran, Portugal, France, Italy, and India will give some magical gala performances for three days.

There are several different and amazing live performances in the Udaipur festival. One of the event will be held at the old Lake Heritage Hotel. As we all know the royal city of lakes is known for its hospitality and when it comes to arranging such a high scale event, this is the best option that fits the bill.

The music festival has it all such as the meditative mornings by romantic songs, sunny afternoons with soothing melodies, and high electric and energetic concerts at night. To highlight the beauty of Udaipur and its historic architecture, the Udaipur festival is celebrated at different venues. Hence this Udaipur festival not only fascinates music lovers of all peer groups, but it also offers an enriching involvement for the people of Udaipur and other visitors.

Udaipur festival dates

Udaipur World Music Festival is held every year in the month of February for three days. This year, the Udaipur Festival is organized from the 7th of February to the 9th of February.

Special highlights of the Udaipur festival

There are about 150 artists from over 20 countries who contribute to this Udaipur festival.

As the Udaipur Festival is organized at various planned venues, visitors also get a sight of these venues and a chance to recognize their historical prominence.

The most important part is that this high scale three-day musical event by world-class performers is free to attend.

