Prabhas 20 First Look Poster And Title To Be Revealed On The Occasion Of Ugadi

Prabhas has become one of the most prominent names across the country. The actor generated a huge fan following after his performance in the Bahubali franchise. Prabhas will next be seen in 'Prabhas 20', the official title is yet to be revealed. According to reports, the poster of 'Prabhas 20' will soon be out on a special Indian festival. Read more about it here-

Prabhas 20 poster to be out on Ugadi

Prabhas' next film is being called as Prabhas 20 tentatively, as it is reportedly his 20th film. The film also stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The fourth schedule of the movie is currently underway in Georgia, as per reports. The reports also suggest a major chase sequence featuring Prabhas was recently filmed there.

Reportedly, before heading for Georgia, the team did a photoshoot with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in four different costumes in specially-constructed house and train sets that replicate a bygone era of Europe. Of the four stills, the makers have finalised two posters for the first look. In the first of these, the duo will be seen sitting in a train compartment having a hearty laugh. The second poster will show them in a happy mood, playing the piano together. The makers and Prabhas are reportedly delighted with the output and are waiting to share it with everyone on the special occasion of Ugadi.

Ugadi is the New Year’s Day for the Hindus of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka states. A major chunk of Prabhas’ fan base is said to be in these states. Releasing posters and title of the film on a special occasion might generate a good buzz among the people. Ugadi will be celebrated on March 25, 2020, this year.

Prabhas was last seen in Saaho along with Shraddha Kapoor. Saaho did great business at the worldwide box office, as per reports but failed to match expectations at the Indian ticket windows.

