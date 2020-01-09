Uttarayan 2020: All You Need To Know About This Harvest Festival Of Gujarat

Uttarayan is regarded as one of the biggest festivals that is celebrated in Gujarat. It is also known as the Kite festival as practicing the popular kite flying sport is the main attraction on this day.

Months before the festival, homes in Gujarat begin to manufacture kites for the festival. There are many other rituals and traditions that are followed on this day. Uttarayan is celebrated in all parts of the country but with different traditions, rituals and names.

Importance of the festival

This festival marks the day when winter ends and is the beginning of summer, according to the Indian calendar. It is known as the harvest festival as it is considered the sign for farmers when the sun is back and the harvest season is approaching.

There are many cities in Gujarat that organise kite competitions where people of the city compete with each other. In 2012, the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat mentioned that the International Kite Festival in Gujarat was attempting to enter the Guinness World Records book due to the participants of 42 countries in it that year. The festival is celebrated on January 15 of every year.

History

The symbolism of this festival is to show the awakening of the Gods from their deep sleep. Though India’s history, it is said that India created the tradition of kite flying due to the kings and Royalitites and it later followed by Nawabs who found the sport entertaining and as a way to display their skills and power. It begins as being a sport for kings, but over time, as the sport became popular, it began to reach the masses. Kite flying has been a regional event in Gujarat for several years. The first International Kite Festival took place in the year 1989.

Uttarayan delicacies

Khichdo is a staple Uttarayan dish that can be both sweet and savoury. It is a unique Gujarati preparation that is made of wheat, lentils, dry fruits, whole spices, and coconuts. Other Uttarayan dishes are undhiyu-puri, jalebi, chikki, bor and lilva ni kachori.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock